Calling all party animals to Orme Hardware in Arcanum.

It’s Duke’s Birthday Bash and you are invited to join in on the fun along with your furry friends. This fun-filled PAWTY is on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 210 South Main St. starting at 9 a.m. Dr. John Burr will on site offering wellness checks, vaccines, and heart worm screenings from 9-1 a.m.

All pet supplies in the store will be on sale at 20 percent off and 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the Darke County Human Society. Doggie Cake will be served at noon to help Duke celebrate. A message from Duke, “This pawty is going to be SO FETCH! I hope to see you there!”

SAVE THE DATE – April 4 is the next Arcanum Athletic Boosters Monte Carlo Night at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Stillwater Valley Golf Club. The Arcanum Athletic Boosters is bringing back the Monte Carlo Night! You won’t want to miss out on this fun, adult evening. This year’s event will be free of admission. They will have games such as: Family Feud, Chuck a Luck Wheel, Bingo, Black Jack and many more! If you and your friends would like to just have your own table, we’ve got you covered. You can rent your own table for the evening. Snacks will be provided along with DJ services from Trademark Sounds-Travis Tegtmeyer. Mark your calendars now, let your friends know, and get ready for a fun evening out! Make sure to follow the event on Facebook for further information. Must be 21 and over to attend. Stillwater Valley Golf Club is located at 9235 Seibt Road, Versailles.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society will host the Siusan O’Rourke & Zig Zeitler Coffeehouse service on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at 123 West George St. They are purveyors of traditional and original Irish music, they deliver arrangements of time-worn songs that make them new favorites.

Ballads, upbeat Irish-American songs of the Tin Pan Alley days and original songs written in the Irish tradition are all made memorable in a performance by this amazing duo. This concert series is in co-junction with Darke County Center for the Arts. Tickets are available from the DCCA (https://www.darkecountyarts.org/CoffeeHouse/index.php) or Fourman’s Variety Store on George Street in Arcanum.

Are you a Dayton Dragons Baseball fan? The Arcanum Band Boosters, the Arcanum A# Club, is raffling off a luxury suite for the Dragons opening day game. The suite comes with 20 tickets and 2 parking passes. Raffle tickets are $20 each. Opening Day is April 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. This experience is valued at $500. Please contact Heather Marsh at 937/692-5174, extension 1443 or via email at heather_marsh@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us or any band member.

We are very fortunate to have our public library. Have you visited lately? Did you know they have all kinds of activities each week for all ages? If you didn’t know, you are missing out! My grandchildren have been attending the story time on Tuesdays and love it. Check out their website https://www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org/hrsloc or just take a walk and drop by one day! They are open every day but Sunday. There are many employees and volunteers who keep our public library open and running very efficiently. Let me take this opportunity to publicly thank the board members: Paul Myers, President; Rose Lambert, Vice-President; Jean Miller,

Secretary; Randy O’Dell, Jan Roestamadji, Dan Sink, and Mark Wright. Staff members are Curtis Schafer, Director; Deb Dynes, Treasurer; Peggy Grim, Associate Director; and Amanda Sowers, Head of Circulation.

Ever wonder why it’s so cold in January and February? According to the Farmer’s Almanac there is good reason for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice has now passed, which means the days are getting longer, and the Sun is beginning to appear higher in the sky. That means the weather should be starting to warm up too, right? Wrong!

Actually, cold mid-December weather usually gives way to even colder temperatures in January and early February. This paradox may seem strange — and, indeed, our ancestors noticed, and gave birth to the old saying, “as the days get longer … the cold grows stronger” — but there’s actually a good reason for it.

The Earth’s atmosphere changes slowly, and tends to run about four to six weeks behind the sun. During the Winter Solstice, the sun is at its lowest point in the sky at local noon, which means that we are receiving the least amount of sunlight of the entire year. Though it would stand to reason that this would be the coldest time of the year, the atmosphere takes several weeks to catch up. This occurs despite the fact that, by late January, the sun is getting higher in the sky and daylight lasts somewhat longer. Don’t worry it’s only five weeks until Spring!

“Even though February was the shortest month of the year, sometimes it seemed like the longest.” ~ Lorraine Snelling

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

