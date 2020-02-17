Legion to again host Buckeye Girls State

The American Legion Auxiliary is again sponsoring Girls’ State and Tri-Village students should let Annette Black, guidance counselor, be aware of their interest.

This is an opportunity to learn how government functions by role playing and interacting in a week-long program. Girls from all over Ohio will be participating. our expenses are covered by the Auxiliary.

The deadline for the application is Feb. 28.

The Auxiliary worked with elementary students to prepare valentines for the Veterans Hospital.This is a win-win project with children learning about patriotic service. They enjoy the preparation of valentines and the veterans certainly enjoy receiving them.

The Auxiliary also reminds us that hygiene and personal item are being collected for women at the Veterans Hospital. These items are appreciated

and needed. Sometimes these items have an advertised special of buy one, get one free or for half cost. Pick up the second item and contribute to this worthwhile project.

Don’t forget the Sweetheart Supper on the 22nd. Swiss steak with homemade gravy and potatoes top the menu. This home cookedmeal is just $8. You can order take out (996-0095) or eat at the Legion. Serving begins at 5 p.m.

If you are feeling the need for some creativity, how about a Snowman Hanger? If you are aren’t sure what it is and just curious to find out, consider joining others at Craft and Create at the New Madison Public Library.

This adventure in snipping and gluing is scheduled for l p.m. on Feb. 21.

The One Book, Many Communities event has scheduled events with a kick=off event at Urbana University on March 4 and a closing program at Edison State College on April 22.

This is the second year for readers across the Northern tier of the Miami Valley to share reading one book. This year the selected book is The Widows and the author, Jess Montgomery, is local. She is a columnist for the Dayton Daily News.

This is a debut novel and is a fictional account of Ohio’s first female sheriff but is inspired by Maude Collins, who did serve in that role.

Several of the participating libraries are planning special programming

centering on the book’s theme. You can start with a panel discussion of Women in Law at Urbana University on March 4 and conclude at Edison State on April 22 with an interview with Jess Montgomery. She will be speaking with high school students

at Tri-County North in Lewisburg that afternoon from l to 2 p.m. The public is welcome to attend that special appearance.

To learn about other events, pick up a booklet at the New Madison Public Library.

It is a good time to enjoy some reading time with cold temperatures

reminding us that winter is hanging around.

By Shirley Dubbs New Madison News

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

