Thank you, Arcanum and business sponsors

The Arcanum Business Association would like to extend a big thank you to all of the companies that sponsored the Third Annual Christmas in the Village & Horse Parade in Arcanum on Saturday, December 14.

They would also like to thank the following for their support: Mayor Greg Baumlee, Village Administrator Bill Kessler, village council members, Police Chief Marcus Ballinger, Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine, utility supervisor Randy Baker, utility workers, the Arcanum street department, the horse parade committee, Arcanum-Butler Superintendent John Stephens, the Arcanum Virtual Academy Director Jim Gray, Arcanum virtual academy students, AJ Aikman, Chris Guillerman, the Arcanum Boy Scouts and the parade Grand Marshall World War II veteran Glen Eley.

Thank you also to the Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557 with their color guard unit that led the parade with the American flag, and the residents of Arcanum, the committee and organizers recognize they could not accomplish the parade without support of the community.

They also wish to send out a big thank you to all of volunteers from the Arcanum Community of Faith Church and FHC Church in Arcanum and to all the individuals, residents, community organizations and volunteers who helped decorate Ivester Park with Christmas lights.

The ABA would like to thank all the parade participants and individual riders and teams of horses that braved the weather and made the parade a huge success, your dedication and commitment is very much appreciated.

Again this year, the businesses which sponsored the parade helped to make it a huge success, the following are platinum sponsors: Wintrow Signs & Designs and Tribute Funeral Home.

Gold sponsors were: Belle Fiole Tanning & Spa, Flaig Lumber, Rumpke, Greenville National Bank, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Lightning Electric, Orme Hardware, Rumpke, and Treaty City Industries. Silver Sponsors were: American Muscle Car, A&S Promotions, 40NE Apparel, Greenville Ace Hardware, Greenville Federal Bank, Greenville Lowes, Lyle Bixler Realty, Picnics Pizza, Platinum Pets, RJ Warner Insurance, Timothy Clopp Photography, Rotary Club of Greenville, Second National Bank, SRL-Troutwine Insurance, Suttons;

Wayne Hospital, and Whispering Oaks Horse Boarding. Bronze Sponsors were: AR Winery, BarNailz Spa, Benanzer Custom Homes, Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, Carrol Masonry, CY Schwieterman, Dave Knapp Ford, EB Real Estate, Financial Achievement, Garbig & Schmidt, Gordan & DeSantis Orthodontics, Graves-Fearon Insurance Agency, Greenville Wal-Mart, Hi-Tech Automotive, Hometown Cable, Houston’s Restaurant;

JAFE Decorating, Johnson Chiropractic, Larry Fourman Construction, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mermaid Hair Salon, Modern Impressions, Roth & Company, Sami Junkin’s Photography, Sink Jewelers, The Rose Post, The Service Company, Troutwine Auto Sales, and Westfall Plumbing. Sponsors for the Candy Cane hunt were: American Veterinary Services, Dick Lavy Trucking, Dynes & Dynes, Fourman’s Variety Store, G & G Floor Fashions, Hamilton Auto Sales, Jim Gable State Farm Insurance, Miller’s Tavern, Nancy’s Beauty,Tanning & Nails, Prenger Financial Services, Sam’s Club-Miller Lane, SRS Engine Parts, and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

Please add Aiden Snyder to your prayers. Aiden is the grandson of Debbie Reigelsperger and Jerry Snyder. His battle with leukemia has been going on four years now, he was recently Careflighted to Children’s Cancer Hospital in Fort Worth. He is a very sick little boy, please pray for Aiden and his family.

Calling all military parents or anyone who has someone serving in the military-the local chapter of Blue Star Moms needs addresses of military members who are currently deployed (outside of the U.S. and it’s territories) and will still be deployed over Easter.

Julian Jones is an AHS grad and a member of Blue Star Moms of Chapter 11; they serve Darke, Preble, Butler, Randolph and Wayne counties and need 20 addresses to send packages overseas. If you have a name you would like to submit, please email me and I will share the information Julian and the Blue Star Moms.

Serve Arcanum 2020 is coming! Community of Arcanum, it’s that time of year again to solicit Serve Arcanum projects for our high school students to complete during the 8th annual Serve Arcanum Day. If you, your neighbor, your relative, your church, business, or organization is in need of some help, please contact High School Principal Jason Stephan at Jason_Stephan@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us.

In the past couple weeks, two special people to me have lost their dear friend and companion, their pet of many years. I wanted to share this poem with one and all about the Rainbow Bridge – you may have heard it or read it before, I hope it gives comfort to those of you who have lost your “baby,” “best friend,” and/or “companion,” – enjoy this short piece:

“Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge. When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to the Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.

All the animals who have been ill and/or old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing, they each miss someone special.to them, who had to be left behind.

They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. Their bright eyes are intent, their eager body quivers. Suddenly they begin to run from the group, flying over green grass, their legs carrying him/her faster and faster.

You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life, but never absent from your heart.

Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….” ~Author unknown

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-3.jpg

Thank you Arcanum and Business Sponsors By Vickie Rhodehamel

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.