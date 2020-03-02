Double-trouble for the Burns family

Congratulations to the Burns Family on the arrival of twin boys. Holden Preston Burns and Aiden Preston Burns were born on February 14, at 2:28 a.m. and 2:31 a.m. respectfully at Kettering Hospital.

Proud parents are Logan and Tarah (Fledderjohn) Burns. Holden measured 19.5 inches long and Aiden was 18.5 inches long at birth.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is pleased to announce that the recently formed Arcanum Preservation Society will be presenting at the AWTHS on March 12, 2020 at 7 p.m.

APS was formed this past year after the Village of Arcanum announced plans to build a new town hall rather than renovating the current building which was built in 1889. APS, working with the village and Twin Township, will take on the process of restoring the historic building and turning it back into an asset for the community. To complete this goal APS has begun the process of becoming a nonprofit by establishing a Board of Directors, registering with the state, ratifying bylaws and other necessary steps. They hope to have completed this process by the time the Village releases the building later this spring.

The presenters for the evening will be Dave Kessler, President, Jim Piel, Vice President and Angela Herron, Chair of the Communications, Events and Social Presence committee. Dave, Jim and Angela will discuss what steps have been taken, the group’s mission, the goals as an organization as well as for the project, upcoming events and community involvement. They will take questions at the end of the presentation. Anyone interested in getting involved as a member, volunteer, or sponsor should contact arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com.

The Arcanum Alumni Association cordially invites all alumni to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called Arcanum-Butler Alumni Banquet) to come enjoy a good meal and the fellowship of classmates and friends in a relaxed, casual atmosphere on April 18, 2020, no suits, ties or high heels necessary. Under the new name and format, hosted by the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee and the AHS Class of 95 they will honor the classes for their 75th year – class of 1945; 50th year – class of 1970; 25th year – class of 1995; and the current senior class of 2020. Additionally, the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society at 123 W. George Street in Arcanum will also be open on this day from 1 to 4 p.m. for those who may wish to view Arcanum memorabilia, displays, and view the lovely restoration of the house. Invitations were mailed last week to honored classes and also emailed if the alumni association has an address on file for you. The invitation is also available on the school website at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/alumni.aspx. The website will also allow anyone to register their address. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; reservations are due by April 1st. Chairpersons for this event are Sally (Welbaum) Sharrits (Class of 65) and Carolyn (Trentine) Hollinger (Class of 65) leading the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee.

The Arcanum Alumni asks that you consider sending a donation to the Scholarship Fund to further the education of our current senior class. The scholarships are funded by local businesses and the alumni base. Donations are encouraged and accepted by Denise (Hangen) Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. If you have any questions you may contact Denise via email at dgswabb@gmail.com or phone at 937/459-9081.

Did you know that on a clear night, away from the city lights and using only your eyes, you can see all the way to the Andromeda Galaxy, which is located an astonishing 2.5 million light-years from Earth? And on a really good night, you can see all the way to a star called Deneb, one of the brightest stars in our Milky Way Galaxy. Scientists aren’t sure exactly how far away Deneb is, but they think it’s at least 9 quadrillion miles away — or 9,000,000,000,000,000. That’s a lot of zeroes! God made your eyes amazingly powerful so you can see just a bit of His magnificent creation. But as powerful as your eyes are, God’s eyes are even more powerful. He can see the farthest star in the farthest galaxy of the universe. He can also see the shortest hair on the left leg of the tiniest bug. And He can see every hair on your head — and count every single one (Luke 12:7). Be Amazed — your eyes blink about 12 times every minute — that’s more than 10,000 blinks every day (not counting when you’re asleep, of course). Each blink lasts about 0.3 seconds, which means you have your eyes closed for more than 50 minutes every day! Want to learn more, join us at Immanuel Baptist Church on March 22, 2020 for a movie night at 6 p.m. The movie “Indescribable” By Louie Giglio will be shown in its entirety and you can learn more about our God. You are invited to join us, bring your family, your neighbors and friends. Pizza will be served after the movie for a time of fellowship and sharing of God’s love. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend, if you have questions please call the church office at 937-692-8188.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

