Entries sought for art logo contest

The Arcanum Preservation Society is partnering with local students from Arcanum and Franklin-Monroe high schools to develop the logo for their new nonprofit society. APS encourages students to familiarize themselves with architecture, history and preservation. They recommend students attend meetings to help them accustom themselves with the organization’s goals and mission. Meetings are March 11th and April 8th at Family of God Ministries in Arcanum. The art must be turned in to APS by May 1st. The art will be displayed to the public at a reception held at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society during Old Fashion Days on the afternoon of May 16th from 1 to 4 p.m. The winning art will be chosen by the Arcanum Preservation Society’s Board of Directors. All students need to contact APS for a copy of the Contest Guidelines, Photo Release form, the organization’s Mission Statement and directions for turning in their art.

The APS was started in July 2019 by a group of Arcanum citizens in response to concerns about the future of the town’s historic Town Hall and Opera House. The group has started the process of becoming a 501c(3)-nonprofit and are busy laying the groundwork to see the Opera House and other buildings in Arcanum restored. The APS uses the powerful tool of historic preservation to revitalize our community, strengthen the local economy and enhance the quality of life in Arcanum Ohio. The group can be reached by email at arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Arcanum Alumni Association cordially invites all alumni to the Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called Arcanum-Butler Alumni Banquet) to come enjoy a good meal and the fellowship of classmates and friends in a relaxed, casual atmosphere on April 18, 2020.The committee and the Class of 95 they will honor the classes for their 75th year – class of 1945; 50th year – class of 1970; 25th year – class of 1995; and the current senior class of 2020. Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $22 per person; reservations are due by April 1st. Chairpersons for this event are Sally (Welbaum) Sharrits (Class of 65) and Carolyn (Trentine) Hollinger (Class of 65) leading the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Committee. The Arcanum Alumni asks that you consider sending a donation to the Scholarship Fund to further the education of our current senior class. The scholarships are funded by local businesses and the alumni base. Donations are encouraged and accepted by Denise (Hangen) Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. If you have any questions you may contact Denise via email at dgswabb@gmail.com or phone at 937/459-9081.

At Immanuel Baptist Church on March 22, 2020 you are invited to a movie night at 6 p.m. for the showing of the movie “Indescribable” by Louie Giglio. You are invited to bring your family, your neighbors and friends. Pizza will be served after the movie for a time of fellowship and sharing of God’s love. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend, if you have questions please call the church office at 937-692-8188.

The Arcanum Business Association is now accepting craft vendor applications for the 2020 Old Fashioned Days festival that will be in Arcanum Friday, May15th, Saturday, May 16th, and Sunday, May 17, 2020. Spaces are 10’ x 10’ for street space and you must bring your own pop up tent. There are also have a few spots under the big tent. First come first serve. If you are interested send an email to Jason Blackburn at popscarparts@reagan.com.

Our local Farmers Market will start every Saturday during summer beginning June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park on West George. All vendors are welcome to come and setup, contact Sharon Troutwine with questions. They are specifically looking for garden produce, fruit, honey, baked goods, quality crafts and home made items. More details to come later this Spring.

Basketball – March Madness – it’s that time of year again! Enjoy the festivities and the games.

So sit back, turn on the TV, and watch the action unfold. It’s going to be madness. Go UD Flyers!

“It’s not how big you are, it’s how big you play.” ~ John Wooden

“If you think small things don’t matter, think of the last game you lost by one point.” ~Anonymous

“Success doesn’t stop when you get there”~ Michael Jordan

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-2.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author