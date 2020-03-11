Good news, bad news for concert goers

Darke County Center for the Arts abounds with good news! The organization’s Artists Series presentations have not only been outstanding, but have attracted sold-out audiences; fundraisers have been highly successful, providing a really good time while earning financial support for future exciting programming. DCCA’s Coffeehouse Series which provides outstanding artists performing in an intimate, inviting casual setting where food and drink are also available, continues to thrive, attracting an ever-widening audience to experience excellent music “up-close and personal.”

Canadian singer/songwriter Luke McMaster will appear at The Coffee Pot in downtown Greenville on Thursday, March 26, bringing his great voice, good looks, and abundant charm to a venue way, way smaller than those he plays when touring with popular New Age pianist Jim Brickman and at a cost exponentially lower than the price of a ticket to one of those events. But here’s the good news/bad news part. Luke McMaster’s concert is already sold out—good news for DCCA, bad news for you if you don’t already have your ticket.

Manitoba-born Luke McMaster experienced early success as half of the music duo McMaster and James which released several albums that earned gold in Canada. After the partnership dissolved in 2002, Luke took time off from performing to become a full-time songwriter and producer, writing songs for best-selling albums by performers such as Rihanna and Nick Lachey. However, in 2011, the consummate performer re-launched his singing career, releasing an album featuring “Good Morning Beautiful,” a song co-written and recorded with Jim Brickman, which became a huge hit, eventually reaching Number 3 on the Billboard charts.

Following his well-received Icons of Soul album featuring collaborations with iconic Motown songwriters who Luke credits with having formed the “soulful soundtrack of my life,” the blue-eyed soul singer recently released Songs of Smokey, paying tribute to the artistry of soul legend Smokey Robinson. Luke McMaster’s focus on the music and artists who have inspired him throughout his entire career leads him to perform songs that he says “shape the heat of passion into carefully crafted songs of romance, emotion, and remembrance.” His charismatic performances of songs by the bands of Motown as well as his own compositions communicate directly to the heart and soul of the listener, making for an unforgettable experience which leaves audiences wanting the music to go on forever.

And you will be experiencing this amazing performer right here in your home community—if you are already one of the lucky ticket holders. If you are not—what to do, what to do? Well, you can check with DCCA for any update on the ticket situation; sometimes tickets get returned by those who experience unavoidable conflicts; but my advice is: Purchase your tickets right now for DCCA’s remaining “Kaleidoscope Season” performances.

Versatile violinist Doug Hamilton will bring his multi-faceted talents to the inviting Montage Cafe on Thursday, April 30; legendary rock supergroup “The Hit Men” will play the hits they performed on the records you love at magnificent Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on Saturday, April 18, and the extremely listenable classical sounds of the Toledo Symphony will fill the Hall auditorium with glorious music on Saturday, May 30. Snag your tickets without delay by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or on-line at www.darkecountyarts.org. The good news is you won’t miss out on “don’t miss” events, and the bad news—well, there is no bad news, which is very good news indeed.

By Marilyn Delk Contributing Columnist

Marilyn Delk is a director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

