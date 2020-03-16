Happy St. Patrick’s Day 2020

Fun Fact about St. Patrick’s Day – Chicago is famous for dyeing the Chicago River green on St. Patrick’s Day. The tradition began in 1962, when a pipe fitters union—with the permission of the mayor—poured a hundred pounds (45 kilograms) of green vegetable dye into the river. (On the job, the workers often use colored dyes to track illegal sewage dumping.) Today only 40 pounds (18 kilograms) of dye are used, enough to turn the river green for several hours. Enjoy the fun of the day and celebrate with a little “green”.

“St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time – a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” ~Adrienne Cook

Have you sent in your reservation for the Trojan Alumni Homecoming (formerly called Arcanum-Butler Alumni Banquet) on April 18, 2020? The reservation deadline is fast approaching – April 1 is the last day they will accept reservations. The Arcanum Alumni asks that you consider sending a donation to the Scholarship Fund to further the education of our current senior class. The scholarships are funded by local businesses and the alumni base. Donations are encouraged and accepted by Denise (Hangen) Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304. If you have any questions you may contact Denise via email at dgswabb@gmail.com or phone at 937-459-9081.

The Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame was established to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievement, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students.

The Arcanum Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to recognize the following inductees for 2020 – the 2020 Distinguished Alumni Inductee is Mr. Phil Garbig; and the 2020 Honorary Trojan Inductee is Mr. John Hennemyre.

Mr. Phil Garbig graduated from Arcanum High School in 1970 and attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business. He returned to Arcanum where he worked as a realtor before he returned to Columbus to continue his education at Capital University Law School. Following the completion of his law degree, he came back to Arcanum to serve clients in his hometown. While being a lawyer for 35 years, Phil has embraced countless opportunities to give back to his community serving on several boards including the Darke County Foundation (Hope Foundation), Arcanum Public Library, Wayne Hospital and the Darke County Improvement Cooperation. He has also contributed many volunteer hours and charitable donations for the Athletic Boosters, Arcanum Junior Baseball and many other events and activities. Phil has retired from practicing law, but is still active serving on the Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation and serving as a co-chair for the campaign and building of the new Arcanum-Butler Agricultural Education, Athletic and Community Center. Phil and wife Karen reside in Arcanum and are proud parents and grandparents of AHS alumni and students. They can often be seen at Arcanum-Butler events supporting their grandchildren and Arcanum student athletes.

Mr. John Hennemyre was a long-time AHS teacher, coach and athletic director from 1965 to 1992 when he retired. He taught chemistry, physics, health and physical education during his tenure and coached baseball for 3 years and basketball for 17 years. Coach Hennemyre was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 after compiling over 200 victories and coaching in 3 state tournaments – 1967, 1969, and 1976. During his time as Athletic Director he oversaw the return of football, the athletic boosters, co-founded and helped build the Arcanum community sports park, developed the original sports running track, and transitioned Arcanum into the Cross County Conference where he served as secretary for 13 years. John was a Lions Club member and a volunteer on the Arcanum EMT and Community Rescue during the 1970’s and 1980’s. John and his wife, LaVerne reside in Ludlow Falls. The induction ceremony to honor the new hall of fame members will take place at the Trojan Alumni Homecoming event on April 18, 2020 in the school cafetorium starting at 5:00 p.m. with dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration forms are available on the district’s website and must be returned by April 1.

Congratulations to our winners on behalf of the Arcanum Alumni Hall of Fame Committee, The Arcanum Alumni Committee and the Arcanum-Butler Local School District. Criteria for the awards as well as nomination forms are available at the Arcanum Board of Education Office or on-line at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/.

At Immanuel Baptist Church on March 22, 2020 you are invited to a movie night at 6 p.m. for the showing of the movie “Indescribable” by Louie Giglio. You are invited to bring your family, your neighbors and friends. Pizza will be served after the movie for a time of fellowship and sharing of God’s love. IBC is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend, if you have questions please call the church office at 937-692-8188.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author

