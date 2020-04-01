Mom’s old recipes bring back memories

April was to be the Ohio Native Plant Month. However, the COVID-19 virus has canceled all group activities across Ohio, though there are still things you can do to participate in Ohio Native Plant Month so check the OhioNativePlantMonth.org website for information. It’s also the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

We have been getting out around the house on good weather days cleaning up leaves, etc. We truly believe gardening is one of the best stress relievers there is and is beneficial for the soul. As gardening is an activity we can continue to do while being home and safely social distancing it gives us peace, fresh air and some physical activity. Gardening is essential part of our lives during times like these.

On the not so sunny days, I have been going through my mother’s recipe box and reading old recipes from the past. Reading them brings back memories of the many people she came in contact with and shared recipes. Ladies from Ansonia, Garden Club friends, our family members, and friends at Subler Transfer Inc. where she worked.

Some friends in her shared recipes with were Kay Whitney, Shirley Subler, Anne Randall, Alice Kuester, Dorthea Zumbrun, Judy Treon, Phyllis Lyons, Lucille Kimmel, Mary Landis, Mary Lou Cody, Gladys Harmeson, Jean Cope, Mary Whittington, Mom’s sister Dorothy (Jones) Roethlisperger. A few recipes were used in the kitchen at the St. Clair Home for Aged Ladies where mom and dad served as Matrons.

A lot of the recipes bring back memories of good food and good times. Like Anne

Randall’s Vegetable Pea Salad, Mary Whittington’s Ribbon Salad, Shirley Subler’s Pineapple Cheese Ball. Mother had a sweet tooth for sure – more than half of the recipes were cookies, pies and cakes. Pies such as Grasshopper, Oatmeal, Mincemeat, Strawberry, Apple, Sugar Cream, Key Lime and many more. I am not a baker as Donn and I are not dessert lovers. Our motto has always been “if Eikenberry’s doesn’t bake it, we don’t have it”! We both came from ‘meat and potatoes’ families.

One pie recipe was interesting, ‘Mock Apple Pie’. She wrote “boil 2 cups sugar, 2 cups water, and 2 teaspoon cream tartar. Cool, break 16 crackers, pour syrup over crackers and dot with butter and cinnamon. Bake 400 degrees for 40 minutes. I can remember mom and dad both fixing what they called ‘coffee soup’ for a snack. It was broken crackers with black coffee poured over and a little sugar on top.

Wonder if anyone is familiar of a recipe called ‘Sterum’? It consisted of 2 eggs, 2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon salt. Add enough milk to make a thick batter. Stir by cutting with 2 knives. Using Crisco or lard, fry in iron skillet until brown.

Although these past few weeks have been hectic, we have found other things that bring happiness and smiles into our lives.

Hopefully, by May, activities will resume. Remember, April Showers bring May Flowers!

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/04/web1_Charlene-Thornhill-PRINT-2-.jpg

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.