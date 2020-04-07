COVID-19 dominates March

The month of March, (really, it was only a month) is finally over. This has to be one of the more unique months ever for our county and for our country. I am holding out hope for April…but we will have to see.

Of course, the big news was the coronavirus or COVID-19. I am sure we have all heard enough about it, but we in the commissioner’s office want to thank all the people of Darke County for their response to this crisis. We are proud of how our people have continued to listen to the recommendations to combat this disease for the most part, and their continued support of local businesses and restaurants who are essential. Our first responders and essential personnel have done a tremendous job here in the county and we can’t thank you enough. During this time, let us all be more considerate of our friends and neighbors who are working tirelessly to keep us supplied and healthy.

As you can imagine, it has been very slow here in the office, except for the numerous coronavirus updates. It seems there is at least two conference calls a day to keep us informed. All of our meetings have been postponed or canceled, and some of our elected officials are working with split crews to combat the virus. Thanks to our elected people and their office personnel for continuing to do the work of the county. The jobs are mostly thankless anyway, and now people need to appreciate the work our county employees do every day.

The Darke County Health Department website, darkecountyhealth.org, has a lot of information on the coronavirus. Check them out for the latest in prevention and updates.

Normally, I would invite people to come and see one of our public meetings. However, please rely on the Daily Advocate, The Early Bird, and WTGR radio, particularly Alex Mikos (if he gets here on time! Sorry Alex, just had to do it). You can also go to our website, mydarkecounty.com, and see what we run through session every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Get out and enjoy some fresh air, but continue to be responsible and act accordingly!