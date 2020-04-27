Happy 90th Birthday Joan Reynolds

The family of Joan (Hartley) Reynolds would like to honor her with a birthday card shower in honor of her 90th birthday this week on April 28th. Joan was married to the late Duane “Lefty” Reynolds who passed away last April. They raised four children (Barbara, Christine, Carol, and in Arcanum where Joan taught at Arcanum Elementary for 32 years. Joan now resides at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331 where cards and memories can be sent. The family wishes to thank you for remembering her on this special day.

Arcanum High School senior Kayla O’Daniel has won $1,000 for college tuition in the 2020 Community Blood Center/Vectren, A CenterPoint Energy Company Lead the Way Scholarship competition. Kayla impressed the judges by having the courage to star in her own music video, “Have the Courage of a Cowboy, Donate Blood.” The music is inspired by the popular “Old Town Road.” In her video Kayla jumps off a horse and sings her way through directions on how to donate, finishing with the lyric, “Come on and take your arm to the old blood bank, you can help a bunch of people when you donate.”

“Courage is the ability to do something that frightens you,” said Kayla. “Many people struggle with overcoming their fears, and I believe that my theme will inspire people to gain the courage they need to donate blood. “A lot of times, people hear about the ‘scary process’ of donating blood and they shy away from doing it. However, the music video that I developed explains the process of donating blood and encourages people to take part in donating. As I say in my song, ‘Let me ease your mind, you’ll sit back, relax, and enjoy the recline.’

The National Honor Society (NHS) announced that Abbigail VanHoose, a high school senior at Arcanum High School and member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. VanHoose was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education. For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.

At Arcanum High School, Abbigail has been a leader within our high school and made a tremendous commitment to helping her community. This fall, she will attend The Ohio State University to study Interior Design and Architecture. Congratulations Abbi! Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

Congratulations to Mrs. Amy Beanblossom on being named Arcanum Butler’s Teacher of the Year! Mrs. Beanblossom began her teaching career at Arcanum Elementary in 2009 in the Multiple Disabilities classroom, where she excels in meeting the needs of her students. The classroom consists of eight students with varying degrees of ability and a team of three paraprofessionals. The team works closely with students in grades K-4 to ensure their individual needs are met and educational goals are obtained. Upon receiving the honor Amy shared, “I am extremely honored to be recognized as the Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year. I am truly passionate about my work and look forward to seeing my students grow and progress throughout the school year. Our district has many dedicated teachers, administrators and paraprofessionals who make it a pleasure to come to work each day.”

Amy lives in Greenville with her husband, Chad, and two sons, Evan (9) and Hayden (5). She completed an Associate of Applied Science degree from Edison State Community College and both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Wright State University. In 2020 she was recognized as an “A-LIST” teacher by the Autism and Low-Incidence Coaching Team through the Montgomery County ESC. Thank you for all your dedication to our Arcanum students!

The Arcanum Business Association has decided to cancel the 2020 Arcanum Old Fashioned Days Festival originally scheduled for May 2020 for the safety of the public and the vendors. The festival has been rescheduled this year for October 22-24, 2020 in Arcanum. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

The trustees of Van Buren Township and Twin Township regretfully have cancelled the annual Memorial Day Services at Ithaca Cemetery and Abbottsville Cemetery this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trustees state that they will still be placing honorary flags on veteran’s grace during the week prior to May 24th.

Looking for something to look forward to? How about something for the kids? The Arcanum Preservation Society is planning a special event in Ivestor Park on July 4th. The community is invited to join in for this free event. Please bring a covered dish to share with your family, friends and neighbors. The children’s parade will be at 2 p.m. An entry/release form is required for participation where you can register in advance or at the event. The children may walk, roll, push, pull or drag but please, no battery or motor-powered entry will be allowed. There will be judging so be creative with your patriotic decorations. Check their Facebook page for the entry/release form and more details. Arcanum Preservation Society doesn’t have a newsletter yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t join their email list now to receive info about upcoming meetings and events. Simply message them on Facebook or send an email to arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com.

