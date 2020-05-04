Thanks to DB Cabinet and Construction

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society wants to thank DB Cabinet & Construction for the new cabinets they built for the storing of the old Arcanum Times Newspapers at the historical house. This has been an on-going project of the Troutwine family and AWTHS for many years. The newspapers now are properly displayed and look great and are a valuable addition to our reference library at AWTHS. Hopefully AWTHS will be open in June so you can stop in and check out the room as well as the old newspapers. They are approximately from early 1900’s thru 1960’s. AWTHS plans to be open on the first Saturday morning of June or by appointment.

Moving forward with summer plans is the planning of the first Coffee and Conversation at ATWHS set for June 13 at 10 a.m. Presenting will be David Kepler of Pitsburg on his Ancestors and Genealogy collection. David will discuss his obsession in researching his ancestors and share the many interesting facts he has learned about them. For example, he has found his Great-Great-Great Grandfather, Jacob Godown through his Father Don Kepler’s side, is a Civil War Veteran and is buried within two miles of Pitsburg in Mote Cemetery. Jacob was enrolled as a Private in Company “B”, 71st Regiment, Ohio Volunteer Infantry on the October 24, 1861 at Camp Dave Tod, Troy Ohio and was mustered into the United States Service for a period of 3 years. He mustered out on November 30, 1865. Other family names David has researched through his Father’s side include: Spitler’s, Wise’s, Ravely’s Condon’s and Baker’s; and then through his Mother, Ruth Blumenstock Kepler’s side: Blumenstock’s, Allread’s, Hangen’s, Delaplane’s, Moist’s, Rose’s and Gish’s. Come join in on the fun!

The local Farmers Market sponsored by the AWTHS is planned to start every Saturday during summer beginning June 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park on West George. All vendors are welcome to come and setup, contact Sharon Troutwine 937/692-5128 with questions. They are specifically looking for garden produce, fruit, honey, baked goods, quality crafts and homemade items.

Coming later this week – I just heard about a team of volunteers joining in a park beautification project, mulching trees in Ivester Park on May 9. Working with Arcanum’s Village Administrator Bill Kessler and park volunteer, Jim Deis, have organized a workday to mulch trees. They will be using leaves which the city placed in the back of the park last fall for this purpose all while practicing social distancing. Mulching the trees eliminates weeds, keeps moisture in the ground and protects the tree trunks while enhancing the looks of the park. This group includes four Arcanum FFA students, members of Community of Faith Church, VFW and many people in the community all donating their time or use of trailers and pitch forks.

The Arcanum Business Association has decided to cancel the 2020 Arcanum Old Fashioned Days Festival originally scheduled for May 2020 for the safety of the public and the vendors. The festival has been rescheduled this year for October 22-24, 2020 in Arcanum. Stay tuned for more information in the future.

The trustees of Van Buren Township and Twin Township regretfully have cancelled the annual Memorial Day Services at Ithaca Cemetery and Abbottsville Cemetery this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trustees state that they will still be placing honorary flags on veteran’s grace during the week prior to May 24th.

The Arcanum Preservation Society, Inc. has been hard at work. The Facilities committee has been granted access to the old town hall to start the process of measuring the rooms to do detailed CAD drawings so that we can start to formulate restoration plans. The Finance committee has completed and submitted the paperwork for the 501c3 and is working on putting together their plan for fundraising (grants, sponsors, etc.). The Heritage committee is working on gathering historical data about the old town hall as well as searching for old photos to help with restoration accuracy. The recently formed Membership committee is getting established by beginning work on a membership drive. The Communications, Events & Social Presence committee has been working on community presence, looking for ways to work with other organizations and businesses in town. APS’ monthly member meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Due to an ongoing project at the old town hall the meetings are temporarily being held at the Family of God Ministries on West South Street. If you are interested in helping, have suggestions or just want to watch their progress, check them out on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter. You can also contact them at arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com.

Put this on your calendar-The Arcanum Preservation Society is planning a special event in Ivestor Park on July 4th. The community is invited to join in for this free event. Please bring a covered dish to share with your family, friends and neighbors. The children’s parade will be at 2 p.m. An entry/release form is required for participation where you can register in advance or at the event. The children may walk, roll, push, pull or drag but please, no battery or motor-powered entry will be allowed. There will be judging so be creative with your patriotic decorations. Check their Facebook page for the entry/release form and more details. Arcanum Preservation Society does not have a newsletter yet but that does not mean you cannot join their email list now to receive info about upcoming meetings and events. Simply message them on Facebook or send an email to arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com.

Correction: The story on Joan Reynolds’ 90th birthday this week failed to include the name of her fourth child, Mike. Apologies to the family – copy should have read “They raised four children (Barbara, Christine, Carol, and Mike) in Arcanum where Joan taught at Arcanum Elementary for 32 years.”.

