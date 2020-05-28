Arcanum scholarship winners

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Class of 2020! Graduation exercises were held this past Saturday albeit very different from the normal, all these fantastic kids need our support. I am very proud to announce the Scholarship winners for the class of 2020. Additionally, I must say that I am honored that our community has really risen to the occasion in support of our students by having some many scholarship options to present to our young men and women as they become adults and pursue their educational dreams. The number of scholarships has increased tremendously in the past 20 years and I am proud to say our community has been a big part of that development. Thank you, families, friends, organizations, and administrators, for being able to honor our children in this way.

Winners of the Arcanum Alumni Scholarships are Gracie Garno, Araya Musselman, Kayla O’Daniel and Abbigail VanHoose. Two additional scholarships were given this year through the Alumni Association in memory of Ted Murphy and Kevin Rhodehamel, the winner of the Ted Murphy Scholarship was Audrey Ball and the Kevin Rhodehamel Scholarship was awarded to Josiah Fox. The PTO Scholarships were awarded to Abbigail VanHoose and Camille Pohl. The Lion’s Club sponsors several scholarships each year, the Lonnie Norris Memorial scholarship was given to Gracie Garno, the Annual Lion’s Club scholarship was given to Araya Musselman. The Clayton and Ruth Starr Lion’s Club Scholarship was awarded to Abbigail VanHoose. The Lion’s Club Vocational/Technical Scholarship winner is Dylan Rhodehamel. The Lion’s Club FFA Scholarship winner is J.T. Whittaker. The winner of the Captain’s Club is Austen Cutarelli. The Arcanum-Butler Classroom Teacher’s scholarship in memory of Kathryn Carpenter was awarded to Samantha Hartzell. The Arcanum Area Business Association Scholarship goes to Araya Musselman. Each year the Arcanum A# Club awards the Tiffany Ferguson Memorial Scholarship; this year’s winner is Audrey Ball. The Arcanum Athletic Boosters Scholarship is awarded this year to Cade Brubaker, Gracie Garno, Audrey Heiser, and Abbigail VanHoose. The Maria M. Macy Scholarship goes to Array Musselman this year. Two seniors, who plan to attend The Ohio State University, were awarded the Scott Sutton Memorial Scholarship and they are Austen Cutarelli and Abbigail VanHoose. The Darke County Rumpke Scholarship chose Araya Mussleman as their recipient this year. Annually the Darke County Foundation also awards scholarships to Darke County Students, this year’s Arcanum winners are Austen Cutarelli, Braden Garbig, Audrey Heiser, Ellie Kubick, Dylan Rhodehamel, McKinsey Willis, and Rachel Wright. Annually the family of Richard Graeff (Marilyn, Gretchen, Lisa, and Mollie) honor a senior with a scholarship in his memory; this year’s recipient is Gracie Garno., The Family of Joseph Mills also present a scholarship in his memory; this year’s winner is Abbigail VanHoose. The Scheiding Sports Rehabilitative Massage Scholarship award is presented to Gracie Garno. Additional honors go to two seniors who also are completing their Associates Degrees at the same time as graduating from high school; these two seniors are Abbigail VanHoose with an Associate’s degree in the Arts, and McKinsey Willis with an Associate’s degree in the Sciences. Congratulations all these fine young adults. Your graduation will be a unique one and a senior year you will never forget!

Have you heard? There will be an Arcanum Community Shred-It Day on May 30. This event is being hosted and sponsored by the Village of Arcanum. If you have anything that needs to be shredded you are asked to bring it (up to two Banker’s Box size boxes) to the parking lot across the street from the old Town Hall at 104 West South Street from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. on May 30. There will be a Shred-It truck there that will take your stuff. Please have all staples, binders, and paper clips removed. Social distancing will be practiced.

During the month of May the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has been featuring old historic homes and farms and sharing their preservation stories and history of the landmarks on their Facebook page and also on their website. Lots of good stuff to read and learn more about your neighbors and community. Check is out at Facebook page “Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society” and/or www.awths.org.

The local Farmers Market sponsored by the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is planned to start every Saturday during summer beginning June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park on West George. All vendors are welcome to come and setup, contact Sharon Troutwine 937-692-5128 with questions. They are specifically looking for garden produce, fruit, honey, baked goods, quality crafts and homemade items.

The trustees of Van Buren Township and Twin Township regretfully have cancelled the annual Memorial Day Services at Ithaca Cemetery and Abbottsville Cemetery this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The trustees state that they will still be placing honorary flags on veteran’s grace during the week prior to May 24.

Looking for something to look forward to? How about something for the kids? The Arcanum Preservation Society is planning a special event in Ivester Park on July 4. The community is invited to join in for this free event. Please bring a covered dish to share with your family, friends, and neighbors. The children’s parade will be at 2 p.m. An entry/release form is required for participation where you can register in advance or at the event. The children may walk, roll, push, pull or drag but please, no battery or motor-powered entry will be allowed. There will be judging so be creative with your patriotic decorations. Check their Facebook page for the entry/release form and more details. Arcanum Preservation Society does not have a newsletter yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t join their email list now to receive info about upcoming meetings and events. Simply message them on Facebook or send an email to arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com.

“Patriotism is when love of your own people comes first; nationalism, when hate for people other than your own comes first.” – Charles de Gaulle

“My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy

