Congrats New Madison grads!

During the past weeks I took a break from the column. With a beginning of normalcy, there is a mask for many, and distancing is recommended. Lots of closets have been cleaned, drawers relieved of paperwork long outdated and nuisance repairs completed around the house! It helped to keep minds busy and not fixated on numbers of illness cases and deaths. We started to settle in with phrases like “flattening the curve.”

Inching back is easier for some people, but always respecting each person’s step toward normalcy is helpful. Zoom has helped, telephone conferencing connects and curbside service keeps distancing possible. We find ways to slide toward what was our usual way of business with adjustment and acceptance.

Creativity allowed educational programs to continue, churches to serve, and many work areas to continue or open with new emphasis on safety and health. Hopefully we are headed for a steady path of recovery, but if we face another health crisis, then lets believe creativity, resolve and the human spirit will lift the burden.

Normal was not going to happen for the class of 2020. But graduation took place and as usual in this column it is a pleasure to list local recipients.

Here are the scholarship awards:

Franklin B. Walters, Melissa Siler; New Madison Civic Organization: Abbigale Lipps; TV Foundation: Harley Ketring and Tara Tankersley; American Legion: Tara Tankesley; Sons of American Legion: Lily Preston; New Madison Kiwanis, Mekenna Anderson, Melissa Siler, Alia Ayette, Jonathon Crawford; Sara Bevins Memorial: Alia Ayette, Andrea Bietry, Abbigale Lipps; Austin Bruner Memorial: Harley Ketring, Lissa Siler, Andrea Bietry, Zacharie Dowler, Madelyn Downing, Abbigale Lipps. The Darke County Foundation awards were presented to Andrea Bietry, Lily Preston, Melissa Siler, and Tara Tankersley.

Congratulations to everyone as you move forward with your education.

This year’s Salutatorian is Alia Ayette. Valedictorians are Andrea Bietry, Madelyn Downing, Madison Green, Harley Ketring, Abbigale Lipps, Alisha Rismiller, Melissa Siler, Tara Tankersley and Colton Thobe.

Restaurants are opening with distanced seating, The library is doing curbside service for dropping off books and picking up new reading material. Stores are doing business. Churches welcome back those ready to gather in sanctuaries. Farmers have been busy planting and of course the sound of lawn mowers remind us summer has arrived. The new normal begins.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

