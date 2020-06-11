We’re in this together, for better or worse

I thought for sure we would all come out of this pandemic changed people since we had so much time to think about life in a new perspective for the past couple of months.

However, it disturbs me and a lot of others about what else is going on the world, especially in the United States. I guess a lot of people don’t have those same feelings.

Yes, it is very sad what brought some of this on, but life is too short to turn on our own nation as far as looting, riots and protests go.

This is America….so far, the land of the free and the home of the brave.

People need to grow up and value their life and all that we have here. Not all of us are rich and prosperous, but we get by. If we have to change a little bit, we’ll survive. Remember, do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.

Let’s make America even better by being better people from here on out.

I don’t know about you, but I’m putting all of this in God’s hands. He has always taken care of us and He will do it again.

Son Jamie and I extend our condolences to the family and friends of Cheryl Leugers, Norman Klosterman Sr., Mary Hannan, Ann Bohler, Donna Hoschouer Dillman and Janice Hill (a 1949 graduate of Gettysburg High School).

Please pray for: Terri Hunt, Doug Bruns, D’Arleen Waymire, Randy Heck, Gabriel Gilbert, Rusty Maloy, Chris “Big Daddy” Young, Vanessa Paris, Marilyn Hittle, Toni Meyers, Angie Young, Debbie Mayse, Rick Clear, Shirley McEdowney Billenstein, Brenda Glunt, Donna Cruze Hall, Chuck Jones, Gary Henderson, Chuck Edwards, Keith Foutz, Linda Mikesell-Schatz, Nancy Moody, Jeromy Burke, Kenny Edwards, Margaret Rhoades, Todd Thwaits, Melissa Riffell Mansfield, Mike McCord, Al Hurley, Norman Lyme, Mary Lane, Wayne Neal, Judy Francis, Darcy Buckingham, Jim Loy, Slug Midlam, Jerri Dispennette, Jim Thiebeau, Mike Lyme (of Ansonia), Dallas Maier, Lyle Cochran, Jeff Miller, Don Moyers, Shirley Miller, classmate Jim Hunt, Lindsey Purnhagen, Albert Duncan, Larry Arnett, Vanna Hannam, Greg Comer, Frank Fullenkamp, Cheri Antrobus Davis, Haskel Howard, Guadalupe Self, Paul Brubaker, Lila Pinney, Kelly Van De Grift, Merlin “Bus” Booker, Danny Brown, Neal Gray, Jack Hale, Jessi Klosterman, Dakota Miller, Jack and Carol Good, Mary Ullery, Martha Higgins, Scott Clark, Duke Temple, Paulette (Swab) Shields, Phyllis Turner, Kerry Young, Dale Clark, Judi Peters, Linda Birt Schaffer, Herbert Bayman, Vicky Henderson, Roger McEowen, Becky Garrett-Ross, Crew Neaves, Jackson Stout, Katie Rehmert, Alayna Marie Brantley, Dawn Oldiges, Don Booker, Tracy Pratt, Jim Marker, Mason Osterloh, Kyndal Wynk, Ron Kreitzer, Stacy Dorko, Keith Starks, Kohen Thwaits, Jerrod Pratt, Al Bliss, Layna Best, Wanda and Joe Bailey, Shelly Hoffman, Pappy Harshman, Bob Hiestand Jr., Tina Kiser Deaton, Lois Hittle, Kevin Hemmerich, Samantha Smith and Ron Kramer.

And, pray for all of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. God bless the USA and its people.

Happy birthday:

June 11 to James Miller, Phil Lawson, Rick Campbell, Eddie Bryant, Joan Hiestand, Tedd Pratt, Steven Mittermann, Derek Grote, Byron Brehm, Al Greiner and Bruce Williams.

June 12 to Mary Faller, Rhonda Enicks Werner, Michele Smith and Michelle Gibbs-Dale.

June 13 to Rita Young, Layna Best, Rex Kendall, Michael Werts, Teresa Neal, Ted Riegel, Scott Kaiser, Tiffany Meckes Dickey, Kathy Fleming, Jerrolyn Burk, Norma Parin, Gail Godown and Darrell Gower.

June 14 to Lisa Ralston, Megan Johnson, Connie Yohey, Scott Drew and Brian Jones.

June 15 to Ryan Berry, April Billenstein, Todd Stucky, Debbie Lee, Janet Helmer, June Singer, Larry Yohey, Pam Widener, Charlie Dickey and Julia Yohey.

June 16 to Greg Metzcar, Bob Klosterman, Delores Partin and Marion Price.

June 17 to Bill Gahret, Rocky Harrison, Trish Martin, Jerrica Thwaits and Joan Gigandet.

Happy anniversary to: Darrel and Erin Jones on June 11; Jack and Sherry Hunt (60) and Marilyn and Galen Wetzel, all on June 12; Nate and Betty (Johnston) Burnfield and Norman and Deloris Miller (61), all on June 12; Troy and Janet Kammer and Keith and Rikki Holton, all on June 14; Bob and Debbie Guthrie and Rhonda and Pat Williams, all on June 15; Cyril and Deb Hiestand, Kathy and Bob Wagner and Terry and Tammy Curtis, all on June 16; and Matt and Nikki Hiestand (20 years) on June 17.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

