Congratulations to Abbey Moore

The Arcanum-Butler Local School Board appointed Abbey Moore as its new Athletic Director and Head Girls Basketball Coach at a special Board of Education Meeting held on June 8. Coach Moore takes over for the Trojans having most recently served as the athletic director and girls basketball coach at Franklin Monroe.

As the new AD, Moore replaces Jason Schondelmyer who has chosen to move back to the classroom full time. Moore is ready to lead Trojan Athletics and will serve the district well, coordinating the athletic programs and working with student athletes to build character, leadership, and service through participation in school athletic activities.

In her five years as head coach at FM, Moore was a two-time CCC Coach of the Year and two-time SW District Division IV Coach of the Year. In the past two seasons, Moore let the Lady Jets to back-to-back District Runner-Up finishes with a combined record of 42-10. Moore takes over an Arcanum program that finished as District Runners-Up in Division III with three returning starters.

“We are extremely excited to bring Abbey to Arcanum,” says Arcanum-Butler Superintendent John Stephens. “You can’t ask for a better person to lead our athletic department and girls’ basketball program. Coach Moore is a strong leader and role model who will put forth her best effort at all times for all of our student athletes. She understands and values the important role that sports play in the lives of our student athletes. As a coach, her players have always worked hard for her and played well together. We believe she will bring that same dedication, effort and enthusiasm to Arcanum High School.”

Stephens added, “I know that it was a tough personal decision for Abbey to leave FM and the positive connections she had with players, students, staff and the community. It’s our goal to provide her the same support here at Arcanum where she can further grow in her role as a leader and a coach for many years to come.”

At the same special Board of Education Meeting, Arcanum-Butler also hired Arcanum High School alumnus Abbey O’Donnell as a high school intervention specialist. Abbey will also serve as the Junior Varsity Coach for the Lady Trojans. Abbey spent the last two years teaching special education at Tri-Village and coaching junior high girls’ basketball. A standout basketball and track and field athlete at Arcanum, Abbey had a successful college career playing basketball at Bluffton University.

On being hired at Arcanum, Coach Moore shared, “I would like to thank the Arcanum Board of Education and Administration for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead their Athletic Department. I look forward to working with a great staff and community at Arcanum. I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity of working with two of the best communities. I will forever be grateful for all of the relationships that I have built at Franklin Monroe and look forward to those ahead at Arcanum.”

Looking for something to look forward to? How about something for the kids? The Arcanum Preservation Society is planning a special event in Ivester Park on July 4. The community is invited to join in for this free event. Please bring a covered dish to share with your family, friends, and neighbors. The children’s parade will be at 2 p.m. An entry/release form is required for participation where you can register in advance or at the event. The children may walk, roll, push, pull or drag but please, no battery or motor-powered entry will be allowed. There will be judging so be creative with your patriotic decorations. Check their Facebook page for the entry/release form and more details, the advertisements with the traveling picnic basket for their site advertising this event are very inventive! Arcanum Preservation Society does not have a newsletter yet but that doesn’t mean you can’t join their email list now to receive info about upcoming meetings and events. Simply message them on Facebook or send an email to arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com

Keith and Carolyn Furlong: Keith and Carolyn are both still active in Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society. They were founding members and Keith serves on the Board of Directors. Keith has overseen many projects on the house from start to finish especially during the restoration process and preservation efforts.

Carolyn is our facility rental coordinator as well as keeping track of acquisitions coming into AWTHS. You may have seen Carolyn’s artistic ability with some of her creations at the Christmas Bazaar as well as the display cases at AWTHS.

For those wishing to donate acquisitions please see our web site for guidelines at www.awths.org. Items need to relate to Southern Darke County and be in good condition. Prior approval and drop off arrangements encouraged.

If donating a reference material item, family history, photos or yearbooks for the research department please contact Annette Stewart. Thank you for reading and following our guidelines for quality acquisitions. http://awths.org/get-involved/donations/

