Books are a blessing

Books have been a blessing during this time of near isolation. l have enjoyed fantasy love stories and ruthless murder mysteries. And some interesting history. There has been plenty of time for reading without feeling guilty.

The New Madison Public Library is being cautious but patron conscious as Brenda Miller, director, and her staff move to find the best and safest process for delivering service. You can browse and check out new books on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 to 6 p.m. The staff will be limiting the number in the facility to 15 persons. This allows for distancing.

On Tuesday and Thursday it is curbside appointments from 10 to 6 p.m. We have found this convenient and appreciate the service.

Children need to be accompanied by an adult and face masks are highly recommended.

The staff has prepared some Creative Kits for pick up during the weeks of June 22-26, July 6-10, and July 20-24.

You can arrange to use the computers but with a 30-minute limit. Copies and faxes are possible but it is best if you call ahead for an appointment. This serves the staff and the public.

With summer comes those pesky mosquitoes. There are two upcoming dates scheduled for fogging: July 16 and August 14. The work of fogging begins at 9 p.m. Residents are advised to go inside and close windows and doors.

The American Legion has not resumed breakfast service yet. With the usual July 4th festivities cancelled it is time for a new plan. Families can gather for cooking outdoors if distancing and health guidelines are followed. Television will provide fireworks displays and programming.

Maybe the best way to celebrate is by protecting ourselves and family. We can show the American Spirit by being strong and accepting some social sacrifices with our national eye on science and our own behavior leading us to fewer and fewer Covid 19 cases.

By Shirley Dubbs New MadisonNews

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

