Flowers at the diamonds

The Community Civic Beautification Project for the Butterflies Junior Garden Club has been the Greenville Girls Softball Assoc. Inc., diamonds located on Ohio State Route 49 in Greenville.

GGSA is a Non-Profit organization that was founded in 1972. They are dedicated to providing recreational softball activities for over 500 girls in Greenville and the surrounding areas. GGSA offers all Darke County girls Slow-Pitch & Fast-Pitch softball between ages of 4 to 19.

One of their first projects was to purchase two galvanized trash cans to be planted with annual flowers located close to the concession stand.

Their next phase was to receive an Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Inc. Foundation grant to purchase an extra large galvanized stock tank for a raised bed. Zechar Bailey Funeral Home helped made a donation for flowers planted in the flower bed in phase two.

The third phase was the purchase of two galvanized Fire Pit Rings and the GGSA lettering placed in the stock tank.

The club sponsors the projects from funding of a live wreath sale at the holidays and assistance from the Ladybug Garden Club.

This year the club planted Bordeaux and Royal Magenta Supertunia’s accented with Lemon Coral Sedum.

Members continue to maintain the beds throughout the summer.

Members shown standing are Hannah Smith, Haley Smith, Lily Kuhbander, Callee Moore, Audrey Allread, Brianna Fellers, Saige Fellers, and Alivia Addis. Seated Kennedy Schoen, Lilly Edwards, Maleah Hines and Addie Boner. Members not shown are Ellie Grosch, Sienna Gilman, Kendall Cromwell and Kate Rehmert.

By Charlene Thornhill Along the Garden Path

Charlene Thornhill is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her community column Along the Garden Path. She can be reached at chardonn@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

