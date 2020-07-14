An ‘Evening under the stars’

Many years ago, Immanuel Baptist Church hosted regular Sunday night evening services “under the stars” outdoors in their parking lot. During this unusual year, they are again going to host a special “Evening under the Stars” outside with drive-in services on Sunday, August 16 at 6 p.m.

The church is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. They have invited Blaine Bowman and HIS Goodtime Band from South Lebanon, Ohio, to share their gospel music. The event should be a great time for everyone. Come as you are, sit in your car and enjoy the music and some of Blaine’s comedy along with some gospel teaching. It is sure to be a good time.

Blaine Bowman and HIS Goodtime Band, known as “God’s Idea of a Good Time”, are a family who present upwards of 150 concerts, seminars, and meetings a year from coast to coast! With Piano, Bass, Guitar and Drums, this anointed BAND thrills audiences all over America and the world with their exciting music and tight family harmonies! Their styles vary from Country, Blues, Western Swing, Be Bop, Gospel Parodies, Rock, Bluegrass to Jazz/Fusion Instrumentals. Though most of their music has a Gospel message, they also sing fun songs, comedy songs, and love songs. They drive nearly 50,000 miles a year to churches, county fairs, festivals, block parties, biker’s rallies, antique car “cruise ins” and city parks.

Blaine is an ordained minister who teaches and preaches the WORD in most of their meetings sharing the Finished Work of Christ, Faith Righteousness, the Holy Spirit, New Creation Realities, the Word of Faith and Grace message! Blaine and his wife, Christine, travel constantly in a full-time ministry but a few times a year their children Luke and his wife Karla, and Tiffany and her husband Michael join them to do BAND concerts across the land! There are several other musicians (Ready Miller, Jake Grimes, Stephen Lake, Mike Turner and Dennis Goecke) associated with the Bowman ministry who join them from time to time on the road in concert when the immediate family are unable to come. This duo and their friends are excited about “sharing life as it ought to be!” The Congregation of IBC and Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend. If you have any questions, feel free to call the church at 937-692-8188.

The Arcanum Garden Club would like to thank the numerous volunteers who are helping to water plants in town and taking on beautification projects. Local business and community people Dawn Arnett of Fourman’s Variety Store, Dave Jones of Troutwine Auto Sales, Jim Hill of Jim Hill Masonry, Tracy Fout of Troutwine/SRL Insurance, and Jason Blackburn of Belle Fiole are watering and caring for the flowerpots in downtown Arcanum. Ralph and Marilyn Holsapple, Carol Hightower, Amanda Christ, and Darcy Taylor are helping to water flowers on the two bridges in Arcanum, and Brittany Moore is helping to water plants in the park, and they are all doing a great job of caring for these flowers!

A team of employees from the Greenville National Bank branch in Arcanum recently mulched the gazebo area in the Arcanum Community Park for a service project. Those team members were Amy Huber, Tom Ording, Tanya Skelton, Kirsten Ketring, Emily Wagner, Kathy Shively, Kari Ganger, Lindsey Cottrell, and Tangela Weimer. Each year, the team celebrates Community Banking Month as a way to give back to the community. The Arcanum Branch noticed in

Arcanum’s Village Newsletter that the Garden Club was in need of help and thought that helping to beautify the park would be a great way to give back to the community this year. The garden club thanks all these community volunteers for their help and hard work. If anyone else has an interest in beautifying our community or helping to upkeep the projects that are already in place, please phone Connie Norris-Wells at 937-692-8085.

Also, Levi Walker, who is a newly-graduated, self-employed landscaper, volunteered to re-landscape the area in front of the community swimming pool. Levi was also instrumental in helping other volunteers mulch around all the trees in the park, a project organized by Jim Deis. Jim performs continuous volunteer work in the park and says that he and the village would like the mulching to be an annual spring project for beautifying the community park. Thanks to all who help make our park such a nice community resource. If anyone has a specific interest in helping with various projects to beautify the community park, please call Village Administrator Bill Kessler.

“If you saw a heat wave, would you wave back?” ~Steven Wright

“I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” ~ Kellie Elmore

“Summer Bucket List: Go inside, shut windows and close curtains, Turn AC on coldest setting, Stay Inside,” ~unknown

