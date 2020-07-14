The Bible talks of a day yet to come commonly called “The Tribulation Period.” The Bible has several names for this seven-year period that plays havoc with the earth, including, “The time of Jacob’s trouble,” “the Day of the Lord,” among others. It is also known as Daniel’s seventieth week.

The main character on earth during this prophesied time is the Antichrist. There will be nations and heads of state, but the Antichrist will run the show. National laws will still exist, but the Antichrist will have the power to instill regulations on a global scale. Although nations will always exist, national sovereignty will become a thing of the past. There will be a one-world system.

The world will not only accept the rule of the Antichrist but will outright worship the man. Revelation 13:8, “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”

A free, independent, Christian United States cannot exist during the time of Antichrist, during the seven-year tribulation period. As the verse says, massive widespread worship of the man will prevail. This praise will include the United States. When America follows the Antichrist, we can no longer call ourselves a Christian nation.

Many people were upset when President Obama said we were not a Christian nation. The problem is he was correct; we should have repented. We were a Christian nation at one time, but not anymore.

A long time ago, we were the champion of Christianity, the light upon the hill. Now, instead of the beacon of a lighthouse, we are, at best, the night light inside a closed closet.

The spirit of antichrist adheres to no particular political belief because there are individuals in all areas of the body politic that adheres to its view. The spirit of antichrist is the rejection of the deity of Christ. 1 John 4:3, “And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.”

In our nation, academia has rejected the deity of Christ for decades. The Bible would be allowed in schools if the system thought God’s Word was without error. If you believe something to be without error, then it must be the truth, and if true, would it not be encouraged? As early as preschool, our education system teaches the Bible contains lies. “Billions of years ago” is the beginning of any dinosaur book. The Bible tells us creation took six days and was less than 10,000 years ago. By rejecting Jesus’ book, we have rejected His claim of speaking the universe into existence (Genesis 1, John 1:1-3, 14; Hebrews 1:1-2).

Previous to the twentieth century, the Supreme Court would often cite the Bible and the Constitution as the reason for their decisions. Today, our judicial system has no room for the Bible. The removal of plaques and pictures of the ten commandments in courtrooms is proof of this. There has also been more than a century of the absence of the Scripture in court rulings.

Many actions of lawmakers refute the deity of Christ. Cheers broke out in some state legislatures when laws to kill unborn children passed. We have seen the passage of local ordinances rejecting the phrase, “In Jesus name” in public prayer.

In the world of religion, denominations have seminaries that teach against the deity of Christ, and churches have Pastors that do not believe Jesus was God.

The education system, the judicial system, the body politic, and churches have denied or behaved in ways that are the spirit of Antichrist.

As the tic, tic, tic, of the clock advances toward the Tribulation period; we have watched the last bastion of Christianity, the United States, evolve; more buried into the spirit of antichrist.

A lot of people are wondering what is going on. They look to scientists and politicians for answers. Basic knowledge of Biblical prophecy gives a clue — 2020 is a time of change. This year God has pressed the accelerator down the road to “Day of the Lord” and “the time of Jacob’s trouble.”

The spirit of antichrist is here. It is growing at an alarming rate, and “the son of perdition” is waiting to step forth from the shadows; as soon as God allows (2 Thessalonians 6-8).

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

