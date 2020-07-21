SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency is hosting a Brick Street Block Party, Friday, July 24 from 4 to 11 p.m. in beautiful Downtown Arcanum with the proceeds from the event going to the local Give Thanks Foundation. SRL-Troutwine Insurance Agency is now owned by Tracy Fout and James Leichty.

Event activities will include a cornhole tournament, a 3-point basketball shooting contest, a football throw, a water balloon toss, and a family scavenger hunt. Prizes for the games will be awarded and the winner of a 50-50 drawing will be announced at 9 p.m. An Auto Show will be held during the event requiring no entry fees and judging during the show, sign-up will take place at the event. There will also be free food at the event from 4 to 8 p.m. and a live band starting at 7 p.m. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for charity and give back to the community.

Helen North wishes to thank everyone who took the time to call her with wishes or to send her a birthday card. She got cards from as far away as Florida and Texas! While it was certainly a different way to celebrate due to social distancing, she did get to celebrate with family one at a time instead of a big party, she even said it was extra special! She looks forward to next year when she turns 98!

Immanuel Baptist Church will host a special “Evening under the Stars” outside with drive-in services on Sunday, August 16th at 6:00 p.m. The church is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Sharing with gospel music will be Blaine Bowman and HIS Goodtime Band. Come as you are, sit in your car and enjoy the music and some of Blaine’s comedy along with some gospel teaching. It is sure to be a good time.

You’ll want to put this event on your calendar – The Twin Township Trustees are hosting a cemetery stone cleaning and work day Saturday, September 12 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The township will supply water, D2 and soap. Those interested in helping should bring a bucket and a soft bristle brush. Interested participants can email an RSVP to twin.twp.darke@gmail.com or text 937-423-1085. This is a great community service project for older students and adults. Organizers look forward to a great work day and lots of volunteers!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society asked me to share some historical information since they weren’t able to have their Summer Coffee events. They wanted to share some interesting information about the Weisenbarger Fire – Who remembers the fire? Who has stories to share?

This is taken from the ARCANUM TIMES – Gigantic Fire Hits Arcanum Commercial Building. Fire Destroys Four Business Places in Arcanum on Tuesday, October 20 – The peace of the night was suddenly broken by the wail of fire engine sirens on Monday night, October 19 when a five-alarm fire spread through part of the business district of Arcanum. The downtown area has been hit hard by devastating fires during the past ten years and Monday night’s fire was the most damaging with approximately $300,000 damage estimated by Arcanum Fire Chief, Edgar Troxel. “A complete loss” were the words muttered by approximately 100 volunteer firemen as they fought the blaze over a 24-hour period in order to offer protection to surrounding business establishments. The fire was discovered at 12:05 a.m. by cafe owner Glenn Skaggs who discovered smoke pouring from the back part of the former Weisenbarger building now owned by Charles Metzgar, Greenville realtor.

The two story brick building stands in the center part of Arcanum, one-half block west of Route 49 on West George Street. Now in ruins is the Federal Post Office, Edgar Brown is the postmaster. Also destroyed in the fire was the Arcanum Locker Plant owned by J.W. Henry, and Clark’s Hardware owned by Leonard Clark. On the second floor, the Arcanum’s Public Library suffered a complete loss. Miss Margaret Hawley is head librarian. Adjoining the ruins is the Arcanum Hardware Store which is owned by Roy Bromagen who stood vigil through the hours, but reports no damage to his contents due to a fire wall between the two buildings. Mr. Bromagen recalls a similar fire in 1953 when his store was destroyed by fire across the street from his present location. Monday’s night fire was brought under control by the local fire department as well as Greenville, Pitsburg, Laura, and New Madison Fire Departments.

(Published THE ARCANUM TIMES Thursday 10-22-1959)

“If you want to fly, you must give up everything that weighs you down.” ~unknown

“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” ~Charles Bowden

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/07/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-4.jpg