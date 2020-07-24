Destruction of the Foundations

“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” – Psalm 11:3.

When I see this verse, the first thought that comes to mind is, “What are the foundations?”

My second thought is, “What about America?”

One needs to go no further than the Declaration of Independence to get a list of American foundations.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and TO INSTITUTE NEW GOVERNMENT, LAYING ITS FOUNDATION ON SUCH PRINCIPLES (emphasis mine), and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.”

From our founding fathers, we see they believed the foundation of America is a set of principles. One may be surprised there are only two of them — all men are created equal, and the Creator gives us our rights. Take note that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are “among” the rights granted to us by God, but the principle is that our rights come from Almighty God.

The Creator God is at the center of all the principles used as our nation’s foundation.

The Constitution of the United States is the law of the land. Part of it tells us the logistics of our government; how the government is structured. Our national government, with its three branches, is an idea straight from the Word of God. Isaiah 33:22, “For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our king; he will save us.”

Judge — the judicial branch — the Supreme Court.

Lawgiver — the legislative branch — the Senate and House of Representatives.

King — the executive branch — the President.

The Constitution also has the Bill of Rights and the other amendments. The Bill of Rights does not tell us what our rights are; it tells the government what they are not allowed to do.

Remember, the Declaration of Independence? It is self-evident that God has given us unalienable rights.

Because it is self-evident that these rights are given to us by the Creator, the Constitution does not say, “You have freedom of religion and speech.” The Constitution takes our rights as self-evident and proclaims, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or for the press…” Again, the Constitution does not inform us of what rights we have; it tells the government it is not allowed to remove the powers given to us by God.

The second amendment ends with the words, “…shall not be infringed.” Again, the Constitution’s wording indicates the writers believe God had given them this right. The law was to tell the government it cannot take this right away.

The third amendment, the fourth, the fifth, all the way through the bill of rights, the theme is the same — the government cannot remove the unalienable, self-evident rights given to us by God.

God is such a part of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The founders thought the fact was “self-evident.” In other words, God was within our society; everyone knew, and anyone could see it.

John Adams, our second President, who helped frame the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution gave us a warning — he warned that if we ran from the God that is so profound in our foundations, the Constitution would become inadequate.

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams.

We’ve taught our children for half a century that the Bible and prayer are unnecessary for an education. For nearly 50 years, it is legal to kill the unborn. When laws eliminate the smallest of restrictions to these murders, cheers resonate through our state capitals. Fornication is the norm; all sexual sins are expected and even triumphed. We no longer blush. A nation that will no longer blush at sin will fall. Jeremiah 6:15, “Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.”

God wanted to emphasize that point so much the verse is quoted word for word two chapters later – Jeremiah 8:12.

Many churches in America are Laodicean with Jesus Christ outside, pounding on the door trying to get in (Revelation 3:14-22; see v20).

In summary, our founders placed God at the center of the nation’s foundation. Piece by piece, we have chopped up our foundation, we have removed God and replaced Him with the world’s wisdom.

“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” – Psalm 11:3.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

