Trust – where are you?

We have reached a time in our country when trust is nearly nonexistent.

As a Pastor, from time to time, I will counsel married couples. Any problem can be solved if trust is still in play. Once either person loses faith in the other, it is a long, hard road returning to a working relationship.

When trust is absent, it is sometimes impossible to respond positively to anything the other person does, even when they agree with you.

Example. I take my wife out to her favorite restaurant. If she trusts me, her thought will be, “Tim loves me. It is wonderful that he is doing something nice for me.” However, with the eroding of trust, her thoughts are, “What is this guy up to. He must want something. He would never bring me here just because. Something is not right. What has he done?”

Trust brings a night of love, fun, and companionship. Mistrust brings a night of suspicion and fear.

Now, think about the nation. What we are seeing is more than differences of opinion. What we are witnessing is that neither side trusts the other. This abounding distrust leaves us with no solution coming any time soon.

I am not talking about trusting each other to come to a compromise; we are beyond that. What I am talking about is that we no longer believe the other side can operate in everyone’s best interest. Each side sees the other as so evil, Darth Vader is more trustworthy.

Is wearing a mask showing compassion to your fellow man or surrendering your constitutional rights?

Is abortion murder of the innocents or protecting the rights of women?

Is Black Lives Matters a peaceful civil rights group, or are they domestic terrorists?

Regardless of how you answer those three questions and many more plaguing our society today, you will appear as an evil that needs silencing by one side or the other.

A couple will site “irreconcilable differences” when heading to divorce. The court dissolves the union, and each person goes their separate ways. What is a nation to do when trust is absent, and irreconcilable differences abound?

The healing of the nation is in the hands of the Christians. 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” Please take note – there is no mention of the heathen getting right with God. God lays the burden on His people, which are called by His name. The power of God is the gospel of Christ, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek” (Romans 1:16). Much of the modern church has exchanged God’s power for entertainment, worldliness, and self-help sermons.

The first part of the gospel is that all men are sinners. However, tolerance to sin is the rule of the day. Sin is now considered a mistake, an unfortunate decision, or a lifestyle choice. The gospel message, and therefore, the power of God, stops right there. If someone will not admit their sin, there is no need for a Saviour from sin. The gospel is made null and void.

The preaching of sin, punishment because of sin, and the need for a Saviour have long been absent from many American pulpits. Again, the teaching of the gospel, the sacrificial death of Christ on the cross, is the power of God. 1 Corinthians 1:17-18, “For Christ sent me not to baptize, but to preach the gospel: not with wisdom of words, lest the cross of Christ should be made of none effect. For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.”

Notice that the wisdom of words can make the gospel “of none effect.” It is not that the gospel is weak, but people must first see the need. With the glossing over of sin, there is no need.

Also, note that if the preaching of the gospel is absurd, senseless, weak-minded, or any other synonym of foolishness, the verse says you will “perish.” How far is our nation from perishing?

Both factions see the November elections as the answer to the issues. Because of the absence of trust, regardless of what election day leaves us, the problems will intensify. God is the only answer.

I will leave you with one verse. Psalm 118:9, “It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes.”

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_TimJohnsonPRINT-2-.jpg

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.