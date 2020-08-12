School start date moved back

Upon the recommendation from the Darke County Health Department, Arcanum-Butler Schools have moved the first day of school back to Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. The end date for the year will remain June 3, 2021, as originally planned. It is subject to change based on the use of calamity days throughout the year. Please check out the updates posted on the school’s website www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us for more up-to-date information. At this time the changes occur sometimes daily. Please note this article was written and submitted several days prior to this publication.

Arcanum administrators are also seeking clarification on the recent mask mandate by the governor and a possible exception in the Director’s Orders as it would pertain to students wearing masks at school.

The order states under exception #2.0: “Schools offering kindergarten through grade twelve instruction that comply with the guidelines set forth by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health.” The guidelines as published for the reopening of schools recommend the use of face coverings and does not mandate the use. Administrators understand that a mandate vs. a recommendation for students to wear masks may change your decision to opt into or out of remote learning. The current plan (parent’s choice) remains in place; however, if mandated to do so, masks will be required per the order. Upon clarification, we will send an updated message. The deadline of August 7 for remote learning will be extended if there is a change in the order. Please note that to the extent allowable, the district will not require masks, and if the order is lifted, students would not be required. Also, a reminder that opting into the remote learning is for the entire first semester.

Due to the recent resignation of treasurer Brenda Hale, Kip Gray was employed as the new school district treasurer effective September 1, 2020. It is official! There are now 131 Geocaching sites within 10 miles of Arcanum, one for every year our historic Town Hall has been around. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly activity this summer, look no further! If you are interested in learning about Geocaching, check out: bit.ly/2DxWJ8O.

Here is more Arcanum trivia from the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society files. Have you noticed the huge fire bell that hangs from a brick saddle outside Arcanum’s fire house on South Main Street? The fire bell has been part of Arcanum’s history since the time the old City Building was constructed in the late 1800s on West South Street. Even though it was not used to alert village residents of fires after electricity came to Arcanum around 1903, the bell had hung in the South Bell Tower until March 18, 2007 when the tower was taken down. The 710-pound bell was stored until 2012 at which time the fire department decided to restore the bell and give it a place of honor in front of the fire house. You might want to stop by and see the bell; share this information with your kids and grandkids. More can be learned about Arcanum in the book “Arcanum Chronicles” available at the historical society and at the Arcanum Public Library. Currently the historical society is not open for activities, but appointments can be made at awths@awths.org or through Facebook or checkout the book from the library.

This coming Sunday evening will be the “Evening Under the Stars” at Immanuel Baptist Church with the outdoor drive-in concert at 6 p.m. The church is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Sharing with gospel music will be Blaine Bowman and HIS Goodtime Band. Come as you are, sit in your car and enjoy the music along with some of Blaine’s comedy and gospel teaching. Blaine is an ordained minister who teaches and preaches the WORD in most of their meetings sharing the Finished Work of Christ, Faith Righteousness, the Holy Spirit, New Creation Realities, the Word of Faith and Grace message! Blaine and his wife, Christine, travel constantly in a full-time ministry but a few times a year their children Luke and his wife Karla, and Tiffany and her husband Michael join them to do BAND concerts across the land! There are several other musicians (Ready Miller, Jake Grimes, Stephen Lake, Mike Turner and Dennis Goecke) associated with the Bowman ministry who join them from time to time on the road when the immediate family are unable to come. This duo and their friends are excited about “sharing life as it ought to be!” The Congregation of IBC and Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander welcome you to attend. If you have any questions, feel free to call the church at 937-692-8188. It is sure to be a good time.

“August is like the Sunday of Summer.” ~unknown

“August is a month when if it is hot weather it is really very hot.” ~ Gertrude Stein

