Workday planned at Ithaca Cemetery

Did you know the founder of Arcanum and Ithaca are buried at Ithaca Cemetery? Early settlers are also buried there including the family surnames of Albrights, Werts, Brocks, Fourmans, and Hofackers. Many of these stones need attention and your help. William Gunder, his wife, and some family are buried at Ithaca along with Ithaca founder, John Colville. For more info on the stories of these people and villages, you can conduct research at The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society and checkout Find-a-Grave. Several cemetery reading books have been published as well to look up the names which may be your family’s ancestors.

Reminder — volunteers needed — The Twin Township Trustees are hosting a cemetery stone cleaning and workday Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The township will supply water, D2 and soap. Those interested in helping should bring a bucket and a soft bristle brush. Interested participants can email an RSVP to twin.twp.darke@gmail.com or text 937-423-1085. This is a great community service project for older students and adults. Organizers look forward to a great workday and lots of volunteers!

Due to the most recent update from OHSAA, Arcanum Varsity Football and the Cross County Conference have decided to play a conference only schedule for the first six weeks. Arcanum’s schedule will include TriVillage on August 28 (away), Missisinawa on September 4 (home), Ansonia on September 11 (away), National Trail on September 18 (away), and Bradford on September 25 (home). Week number six will be a crossover game with the other division based on records of the first five weeks to determine a league champion. All games will kick off at 7 p.m. The first round of playoffs will be October 9.

Due to COVID-19 and circumstances, Arcanum-Butler will not host the typical annual open house night.

· All Arcanum-Butler teachers will be creating a virtual teacher introduction that will be available prior to the first day of school on the district website.

· To limit the number of attendees, we request only the student and parent(s) attend.

· Please follow the state mandated mask policy and social distancing guidelines to the extent possible.

· Freshman, fifth grade, and HS/MS New Student Orientation will take place in the gymnasium. Enter through the main entrance doors and use the cafeteria to enter the gym and exit using doors located in the wings.

· Elementary New Student Orientation will take place in the library. Please enter through the main entrance.

· Guided tours and/or groups of students/parents will be provided time to visit the classrooms following the orientation.

Orientation schedules are as follows:

High School: August 18- Freshmen and New Student Orientation: Group 1: 6:00 to 7:00 – Last Names A-J and Group 2: 7:30 to 8:30 – Last Names K-Z.

Middle School and Elementary: September 1 – fifth grade and EL/MS New Student Orientation: Group 1: 6:00 to 7:00 – Last Names A-J, Group 2: 7:30 to 8:30 – Last Names K-Z

Kindergarten: September 2 – Group 1: 6:00 to 7:00 – Last Names A-J and Group 2: 7:30 to 8:30- Last Names K-Z

September 4 – Virtual Open House Video Release after 3 p.m.

For further information, please see the school’s website https://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/ for more detailed information.

Enjoy the month of August, don’t let a day go by without doing something enjoyable. Recapture some of those happy childhood memories. If you don’t remember your own summers as fun, take the opportunity now to do the things you wish you had so you can enjoy the last days of summer. If you have children of your own, build some new happy memories with them.

“Let us dance in the sun, wearing wildflowers in our hair…” ~ Susan Polis Schutz

