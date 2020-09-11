A volcano is fixing to erupt

The other day on social media, I saw a post that contained several pictures of well-known people with liberal views. The group of photos of people included pictures of a famous fast-food hamburger and another image of an order of fast-food french fries. Every photo had a corresponding letter. Above the picture, it read, “The building is burning and you can only save two. Which two do you save?”

As you can imagine, the comment section filled with the comment, “C and G” (the letters corresponding with the pictures of the hamburger and fries). Other statements, such as, “Let them burn!” were less passive.

Some people would see the post as a joke, something whose purpose was humor. However, some people — this is how their hearts are — see a hamburger and fries as more valuable than human life. Political bantering has now turned into a physical fight.

In our nation today, we watch as cities burn. Fewer Americans are traveling than ever before. Partly because of the virus, partly because of fear — fear of getting caught up in a street riot or attacked by an angry mob. Organized civilian militia are forming and meeting rioters on the streets; shots have been fired. Some American cities more closely resemble Fallujah than the gleaming alabaster cities undimmed by human tears we used to sing about in “America the Beautiful.”

We have reached a point where Americans feel safer in Afghanistan and Iraq than they do in Chicago, Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, and other cities.

America is not at a breaking point; it is worse than that. We are watching the volcano as it heads to an eruption. Steam is coming from the mountain as we see people assaulted because they refuse to raise a fist for a particular cause and other similar occurrences. We see small eruptions in the form of burning businesses, police stations, and government buildings, and citizens with guns colliding with rioters to stop the violence.

The volcano is fixing to blow. Will it be just a bunch of steam and ash, or will the entire mountain be blast into pieces?

How many people from both sides are willing to run into a burning building and rescue the $6 fast-food lunch while leaving fellow human beings with opposing views to burn? The fact that this is a legitimate question shows the magnitude of the coming eruption.

Lincoln said it, but Jesus Christ said it first. “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand” (Mark 3:25; Matthew 12:25; Luke 11:17).

Over the years, each side has given a little, taken a little. Now we have reached the point where all that is left is the core beliefs. Neither side will budge. There is nothing in the middle to deal with; therefore, we are divided. The pressure inside the volcano has no place to go because the middle ground, where pressure is released, is no longer there. It is about to pop.

It appears the big eruption will come after election day.

Since everyone has erased the word “trust” from their dictionary, neither side will believe the results. Mail-in ballots? One side says, completely reliable, the other claims the only reason to have them is to rig the election through fraud (see, no middle ground). On both sides, lawyers are already preparing for court battles in case of an election day defeat (trust is absent).

Regardless of the election results, will cities continue to burn beyond November 3?

Now let us take a step back and look at even a broader picture. The Bible tells us Christ will come back. The Scripture also explains that the Antichrist will come to rule the world during the Tribulation. A free, godly America would never follow the Son of Perdition. Therefore, a free, godly America will not exist at the time of Jesus’ second coming. There will still be the United States, but godliness and freedom are missing ingredients.

We do not know when Christ will return, but most Christians believe the event is close. Just for illustration, let us say it is 20 years from now. Working the Biblical timeline backward — The second coming, before that, a seven-year tribulation period where the Antichrist quickly comes to power and rules the world. Shortly before the rise of the Antichrist is the rapture. If the Antichrist’s rise is only a decade or two away, or less, then what we are witnessing in America today should be expected.

The volcano fixing to erupt, we see it as America ripping at the seams. Still, more than likely, it is God preparing to explode the end-time events into action.

Forget the hamburger — save the people — explain to them that God is fixing to erupt.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

