Over the years, people have tried to place America in the end-time events of Scripture. It is difficult for many to accept that a nation as powerful as the United States is not a prominent player in the last days; therefore, it must be there.

The reason for the first paragraph is when people see a title such as, “America in Scripture,” they automatically think of prophecy.

Unless you want to point at the verses speaking of “all nations” or “every nation,” there is no mention of America in Biblical prophecy. Yet, the American system weaves throughout the fabric of Scripture.

The American Government

The founding fathers understood men are sinners; people are corrupt. Therefore, to have a man-based system would only add to the degeneracy. A system outlined by God was needed to limit the amount of corruptness as much as possible. The men of the Constitutional Convention found their answer in Isaiah 33:22: “For the LORD is our judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our king; he will save us.”

This verse gives America its three branches of government.

Judge – the judicial branch.

Lawgiver – the legislative branch.

King – the executive branch.

The checks and balances between the three branches attempt to keep a person or group from gaining absolute power, which corrupts absolutely.

John Adams, America’s Second President and one of the Declaration of Independence framers, believed the Declaration was grounded in Christian principles. Quoting Adams, “The Declaration of Independence laid the cornerstone of human government upon the first precepts of Christianity.”

Adams felt the same about the Constitution. He said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

The American Economy

The free enterprise system, or capitalism, is a Biblical principle. Ecclesiastes 2:24 reads, “There is nothing better for a man, than that he should eat and drink, and that he should make his soul enjoy good in his labour. This also I saw, that it was from the hand of God.”

The results of hard work come from God. God wants us to enjoy the things He has given us. The verse mentions that a person’s soul should enjoy the profit of his labor. In other words, a person should enjoy their job or profession. God wants us to enjoy going to work. Even in the capitalistic system, many people hate their jobs. This hatred of the job may be more an indication of their lack of understanding God’s will in their lives instead of a judgment of the economic system. Another similar verse, Ecclesiastes 3:13 says, “And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God.” Both of these verses say people should enjoy the good of their labor.

Continuing with the American economy in Scripture, God describes a virtuous woman in Proverbs 31. Much of her activities are involved in a free economy.

In Proverbs 31:16, the woman deals in real estate, showing she has a business sense as she works a vineyard on her land. Notice we have the principles of private enterprise and private ownership of property all in one verse describing a godly woman.

In verse 20 of Proverbs 31, we see the woman giving to the poor. A distinction is needed here. The earlier verses from Ecclesiastes explain a person should enjoy what they earn. Here in Proverbs, we see the individual, not the government taking care of the poor. God wants people to be benevolent; the purpose of government is to protect, not provide.

Freedom of Worship and Speech

Some wonder how the American Constitution can be intertwined with Christian principles and still uphold the separation of church and state. The Constitution says the government will not establish a religion. What it says is what it meant. We had just fought a war to release ourselves from the tyranny of a king. The Church of England was the state-established church in England. The founders did not want the government to dictate the church membership of the citizenry.

The Christian Bible gives us the foundation for freedom of religion and speech. Revelation 22:17 says, “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.”

God wants everyone to believe in Him, but He will force no one. “Whosoever will” is His edict. Your choice will have eternal consequences, but God will allow you to choose. This is freedom of religion.

The verse mentions that the Spirit, the bride, and “him that heareth” all say something. By implication, God says, “Whosoever will may speak.” This is freedom of speech.

It is a huge stretch to find America in prophecy, but its founding principles are all over the Scripture. We are not perfect because we are human, and the founding fathers did everything they could to counter-act that.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

