Arcanum Boy Scout Troop aids in project

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society wishes to thank Arcanum Troop 185 for re-staining the shed that sits at the rear of their property on West George Street. Working together were Nathaniel Davis, Garrett Rose, and Sean Trogdon along with Scoutmaster Robert Stubbs and Assistant Scoutmaster Dean Davis. Although the boys found it to be a learning experience, they enjoyed the work and did a great job. The scouts were happy to help the historical society with this project especially when they learned a former Arcanum Scout, Jake Armstrong, built the shed as his Eagle Project in 2011.

More trivia for you that involved the Boy Scouts in Arcanum: Many of our readers know the Scout Cabin used by the scouts for many years is in Ivester Park at the east entrance. A little history of the cabin is recorded in the book “Arcanum Chronicles” in the chapter “Arcanum Chautauqua” written by Anita Short and William Gunder; “In January of this year (1949), the Boy Scouts were presented keys to an Activities Cabin located in the Park by the Arcanum Lions Club. It was intended for use by all local troops. The cabin was formerly a dinning shelter located in the park and through the cooperation of the park board members and the Arcanum Lions Club, the shelter was turned over to the scouts. Construction work completed on it included boarding up the sides, for which the scouts offered their aid in helping keep the park in presentable appearances.” In 1952, the Lions Club came to the aid of the scouts again by helping them install a new fireplace in their cabin.

The Community Prayer Gathering and Walk is planned for this Saturday, September 26 from noon until 2 p.m. All are welcome and asked to gather at Veterans Park on West George Street in downtown Arcanum. There participants will lift-up their voices in unity, asking for God’s blessings on our families, schools, and our nation. After opening in prayer, a time of worship, and a few words from a couple of local pastors, small groups will form to walk separately into different areas of Arcanum; or you may choose to walk independently. Those wishing not to walk may remain at Veterans Park to pray and listen to music provided by local church Praise Bands. You are welcome to bring your own lawn chairs. Also, those wanting to use licensed golf carts, motorized scooters or 3-wheel bikes are encouraged to join in this time of community prayer. To allow for safe distancing West George Street will be closed in the vicinity of the gathering. Covid state mandates of social distancing will be followed. “The Lord was moved by Prayer for the land.”2 Samuel 24:25. Call 937-662-0119 or 937-423-1549 for more information.

Have you heard about the Harvest Extravaganza event? This will be at a new location this year but promises to be as enjoyable as years past. Harvest Extravaganza will be this weekend, September 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. This event will be nestled in the country between Arcanum and Greenville at 5207 Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road, Greenville, Ohio. Like the years before, there will be that same unique entertainment and shopping atmosphere that is enjoyable and fun with 75 vendors including handmade items, country crafts, primitive and vintage as well as collectibles and antiques: additionally there will be live music and food. The

live music on Saturday will be Tony Hale and Blackwater and The Bluegrass Rambles on Sunday. Come and enjoy!

Fall Fun time is here — are you ready? Check out Brumbaugh’s Fruit and Fun Farm are now open for their fun fall festivities every weekend. They are open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 12 Noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Brumbaugh’s is located at 6420 Arcanum-Hollansburg Road at the west edge of Arcanum. They have fresh cider, warm donuts, apple dumplings, and apple fritters! You can even pick out a pumpkin or two while you are there. Read for a hayride, a walk in the corn maze – they are the place! Enjoy!

“The heat of autumn is different from the heat of summer. One ripens apples, the other turns them to cider.” ~ Jane Hirshfield

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall.” ~ F. Scott Fitzgerald

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of September 21, 2020

