Your vote is important

Your vote is your chance to be heard, voting is very important. Every vote counts, I encourage you to become knowledgeable about the issues and candidates and then make your voice heard.

In the past, Arcanum has benefited greatly from the Parks Community Grants Program, since 1995 the village has received $46,828.54 in grants for small and large projects at Arcanum Ball Park and Ivester Park.

Did you know the Darke County Park District has a levy on the ballot Nov. 3? Each year, the DC Park District allocates grants to all the communities in Darke County that apply so that they can do park improvements. Passing the levy is very important to helping Arcanum improve accessibility of our parks for all residents and their children, but also for our neighboring villages. For example, the new paved walkways to the playground equipment and Ball Park, and other projects that included the new restrooms at the Ball Park, in addition to benches and tables were completed with grant funds from DC Park District.

The grants are imperative in getting match dollars needed to complete projects. Over the last two years, the Parks District has not had monies to grant to communities, so our walkway access project has been on hold. Arcanum would still like to provide better access to the drinking fountain in the middle of Ivester Park but need grant monies to do so. The village is replacing the fountain this year and believe that a walkway leading to it would be beneficial, especially for the handicapped and those with children in strollers.

When you vote yes for the Darke County Parks levy, you are voting yes for Arcanum to have an opportunity to receive monies for improvements in Ivester Park as well as the Ball Park. Voting yes is an investment in Arcanum parks. Voting yes is voting for fun for people of all ages.

We all love visiting Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm-whether we go to the bakery, pick up some apples or produce, visit the corn maze or pumpkin patch, or take our kids during the fall season. The farm is something for everyone locally at Arcanum! What started as a small orchard in 1960, Winston and his wife, Jannie have turned it into a diverse family operation. Come and learn all about Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm on Nov. 12 at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Note: Masks are required to attend, and social distancing will be practiced at this event. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum.

Please also note that AWTHS will start its open hours on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. AWTHS is hopeful to resume its monthly “Open First Saturday of the Month” with morning hours. Please see the Facebook page for updates if needed or message the group on Facebook. Appointments are suggested for research but not required. It also have a monthly newsletter that you can view online at: https://tinyurl.com/y65pesrv

AWTHS house is ready to rent once again. Do you need a larger place to hold your family holiday gathering or work event? You can make reservations by calling Carolyn Furlong at 937-548-6556. The fee is $75 with the renter getting the key the day before the rental. Beginning in January, the fee goes up to $100.

Help support the Arcanum Band! The band will be hosting its fourth annual mattress sale fundraiser. On Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A complete mattress showroom will be set up in the Arcanum High School Field House. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the Arcanum Band! The showroom will have all Covid safety measures in place to make it a safe environment for customers and workers. Take a peek at what to expect: https://tinyurl.com/y2k7vrxh. If you, or anyone that you know, needs a new mattress, come check out their one-day event! These are brand new, name brand, top quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Black” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. They offer all sizes, all price ranges, and delivery.

“This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.” ~ Lyndon B. Johnson

“Democracy is not just the right to vote; it is the right to live in dignity.” ~ Naomi Klein

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of October 12, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

