Trick-or-Treat, pork chop dinner coming

The Village of Arcanum has announced Trick-or-Treating in the village for Sunday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. The community is reminded to practice safety and use precautions as noted by the Ohio Department of Health’s Halloween Safe Practice Guidelines. All are encouraged to practice social distancing and parents are encouraged to carry along hand sanitizer.

Do not forget to get your tickets for the Arcanum Fire Company is hosting a Pork Chop Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Dinners will be available for pickup at the firehouse, 208 South Main Street. See any Arcanum Fire Department member for tickets. The dinner will include pork chop, chips, applesauce, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $10 each. Arcanum Fire Department is looking for volunteers, please contact Chief, Kurt Troutwine at 937-459-6405 or ktroutwine@woh.rr.com

Come and learn all about Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm on Nov. 12 at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. We all love visiting Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm — whether we go to the bakery, pick up some apples or produce, visit the corn maze or pumpkin patch, or take our kids during the fall season. The farm is something for everyone locally at Arcanum! What started as a small orchard in 1960, Winston and his wife, Jeannie, have turned it into a diverse family operation. Note: Masks are required to attend, and social distancing will be practiced at this event. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum.

Please also note that AWTHS will start its open hours on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. AWTHS is hopeful to resume its monthly “Open First Saturday of the Month” with morning hours. Please see the organization’s Facebook page for updates if needed or message them on Facebook. You can do some early Christmas shopping by purchasing publication books about Arcanum and different businesses and topics. Appointments are suggested for research but not required.

The AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar is coming again this year on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and support the ATWHS as they will have Christmas and Holiday items for your home and to use as gifts. Please note that there will be COVID guidelines followed; due to limited numbers in the building, please come prepared to wait outside in line and please wear a mask or face covering.

AWTHS house is ready to rent once again. Do you need a larger place to hold your family holiday gathering or work event? You can make reservations by calling Carolyn Furlong at 937-548-6556. The fee is $75 with the renter getting the key the day before the rental. Beginning in January, the fee goes up to $100.

Congratulations to Bryce Schondelmyer and Brennen Troutwine who were nominated for the Max Preps Ohio High School Athlete of the week for their performances in the playoff game win over Dixie High School.

The Arcanum FFA is holding its annual Fruit Sale. Contact a member of the FFA to place your order. Orders and money are due on Nov. 10 and the fruit will be delivered on Dec. 7.

Come into the Arcanum Public Library to see how they can help with this school year. They have purchased many new homeschooling and homework help books for parents to check out.

They also have plenty of books designed for kids to take home and read for help with homework, taking tests, taking notes, and structuring study time. They are happy to gather reading and DVD materials on topics being taught as well. The APL is located at 101 West North Street.

Belated congratulations to Homecoming King Jacob Egnor and Queen Regan Weaver! Homecoming week was different this year due to COVID guidelines, but a good time was had by all. Many thanks to all those who helped plan and work a “flipped” parade and homecoming festivities. Kudos to the Arcanum Student Council led by Kathy Kuhbander and Heather Whittaker, the Arcanum A# Boosters, the Arcanum Athletic Boosters, Abbey Moore, and other teachers and staff who supported the event.

The Village of Arcanum will offer town residents an opportunity to dispose of large household items, which will be picked up by Rumpke, Inc. on Thursday, Oct. 29. Residents should place these items at the curbside for pickup, along with their normal residential waste. There is a limit of five (5) large items per residential customer. Furniture and mattresses must be covered in plastic. The following items WILL NOT be accepted for removal: tires, lead acid batteries, concrete, liquids and/or hazardous waste, appliances containing CFCs (Freon), oil tanks. Loose materials (such as carpeting, fencing, fence posts, etc.) must be bundled and tied. Each bundle should not exceed 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter or 75 pounds. Propane tanks must be empty, and valves removed for collection. Rumpke encourages residents to set out items for collection before 6 a.m. For more information, call the village office at 937-692-8500.

“Autumn is the time of year when Mother Nature says, ‘Look how easy, how healthy, and how beautiful letting go can be.’” ~Toni Sorenson

“I wish that every day was Saturday, and every month was October.” ~Charmaine J. Forde

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of October 18, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

