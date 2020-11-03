Why I should vote on Election Day?

You have the power to decide on the quality of life you want for yourself and future generations. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about, this is your life: take the time to help decide what’s best. Elections are decided by the people who go out and vote. Take some time and learn about the measures and the candidates. If you don’t vote, someone else will make the decision for you. Your power is in your vote. Our communities are made up of friends, loved ones, neighbors, and children. Some may not know how important voting is, while others don’t have the privilege. Make the decision to vote for yourself and those around you. Make sure your voice is heard — vote!

November Events at Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society: They are back to regular open house hours on the first Saturday morning of month, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Their November program will be Winston Brumbaugh sharing about Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Their Annual Christmas Bazaar will begin on Friday evening, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please see their Facebook event regarding the bazaar. In the month of December the house will be open for facility rentals. Note: All events are subject to COVID-19 guidelines. Check FB page for updates or message AWTHS.

Did you know Arcanum had a granite and marble business at one time? According to the Weekly Times a.k.a. The Arcanum Times in later years, on Sept. 28, 1899: “Mr. Jacob Miller bought two lots of S.S. Coons just south of the Arcanum Milling Co. lot and will begin to put up quarters for the Arcanum Marble and Granite Works.” Also on Nov. 9, 1899, Jacob Miller moved The Arcanum Granite Works to his new quarters south of the Big Four Depot (which was on South Main in area of the car wash today).

Abbottsville United Methodist has cancelled their annual Harvest Dinner this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They felt this was the best decision for the safety of everyone and do hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving. They hope to see you next year and send you God’s blessings.

The Arcanum National Honor Society once again held a Canned Food Drive during the village’s Trick or Treat. Thank you to our students for serving your neighbors in this manner and thank you to all those who once again reached into your pantry and shared some canned goods to give back to the community.

Many thanks to the Arcanum Garden club for the beautiful flower pots uptown during the summer and now the change to the fall decorations, how lovely! I especially loved the cannas all summer long! It takes a lot of volunteers and a lot of time to make this happen every year and I so appreciate all that your organization does for our village. Thank you so much for your dedication and hard work.

“Every election is determined by the people who show up.” ~Larry J. Sabato

“This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.” ~ Lyndon B. Johnson

“Goodbye October and Welcome November! I pray that God showers you and your family with Rains of Miracles and Blessings this coming month.” -Unknown

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of November 2, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.