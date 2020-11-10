Historical Society’s Annual Bazaar coming

Come and learn all about Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm on Nov. 12 at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. We all love visiting Brumbaugh’s Fruit Farm — whether we go to the bakery, pick up some apples or produce, visit the corn maze or pumpkin patch, or take our kids during the fall season. The farm is something for everyone locally at Arcanum! What started as a small orchard in 1960, Winston and his wife, Jeannie have turned it into a diverse family operation. Note: Masks are required to attend, and social distancing will be practiced at this event. AWTHS is located at 123 W. George Street, Arcanum.

The AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar is coming again this year on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and support the ATWHS as they will have Christmas and Holiday items for your home and to use as gifts. The ATWHS has more new and gently used Christmas Items than ever this year! Jenny Quigney, Connie Norris Wells, Sally Sharrits, and Judy Shroyer have been busy making wreaths, trees, table centerpieces, and much more. Tickets for the 50-50 raffle are available from members and will also be sold at the bazaar. Please note that there will be COVID-19 guidelines followed in cooperation with the Darke County Health Department; due to limited numbers in the building, please come prepared to wait outside in line and please wear a mask or face covering. Please contact Richard Troutwine with any questions at 937-692-5129.

AWTHS house is ready to rent once again. Do you need a larger place to hold your family holiday gathering or work event? You can make reservations by calling Carolyn Furlong at 937-548-6556. The fee is $75 with the renter getting the key the day before the rental. Beginning in January, the fee goes up to $100.

The Arcanum Preservation Society invites you to view “A Night at the Opera House,” which is on display at The Arcanum Public Library featuring known shows held at the Opera House, pictures of performers and ads for shows as well as items on loan from local residents that could have been used by performers or audience members to get ready for the show. Enjoy!

The Village of Arcanum and the Arcanum Area Business Association need your help decorating Ivester Park for Christmas! So much has been cancelled this year due to COVID but lighting up the park does not have to be! The town has lots of lights, they just need volunteers! If anyone is looking for a community service project, this would be a great one! Let us give our community members something beautiful to enjoy again this Christmas! Please contact Amy Huber on Facebook if you are willing to help. They will be dividing the park in small sections and assigning them to those who volunteer. Thanks in advance. You can also call the Village office at 937-692-8500.

A few weeks ago, the United States Department of Agriculture extended the free meals program due to COVID. The extension allows for all Arcanum-Butler students to receive lunch for free for the remainder of the school year! The district receives a monthly reimbursement from the USDA based on the number of lunches (and breakfasts) served.

“Don’t wait until the fourth Thursday in November, to sit with family and friends to give thanks.

Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!” ~Charmaine J. Forde

“November’s sky is chill and drear, November’s leaf is red and sear.” ~Sir Walter Scott

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of November 9, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

