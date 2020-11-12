Bright reminders for gloomy times

You look for bright spots while we are all experiencing this pandemic and its widening affect on families and friends. Here is some good news:

Kayla Burke, daughter of Stephanie and Bruce Burke, is a student at Ohio University and a recent article in the Athens Post highlighted work she is doing with her music studies. Working with a student-run organization known as Brick City Records, Kayla holds the position of director of publicity. The Brick City group has an average of 30 students with other student volunteers working out of the university’s Schoonover Center.

The program is adapting to the pandemic concerns and putting performances on a virtual format with the added feature of interaction between audience and those bringing music to social media. Kayla is very involved and given credit for her skills in the media arts of 2020. A senior, her specialization is music production and the recording industry.

If anyone is part of the Ohio University family, the Brick City programming is www.twitch.tv/brickcityrecords

Kayla is the granddaughter of Shirley and Jim Smith.

Other bright spots has centered around sports in our community. Tri-Village volleyball took a giant leap forward as they won the district championship before falling to last year’s state champion, New Bremen. The football team provided lots of pride and excitement this year. The usual Tri-Village following was hampered by restrictions on attendance, but the social media and airwaves helped keep the community connected.

Unless the spread of the virus causes more restrictive measures, the American Legion is welcoming the public back for Thursday night with “Cook’s Choice” starting at 5:30. As an example they recently had chicken and noodles and chili. The Legion holds Texas Hold Em Poker Nite on the first and third Fridays of the month starting at 7 p.m. The Auxiliary would like to remind you that veterans are served with necessary supplies of bathroom items as well as reading material and other gifts. But funds are low and there could not be a poppy day this year. You can help the VA hospital patients, Journey Home residents and those staying at the Veteran Homeless Shelter. Send a check to the auxiliary at the Laroy Farst Post #245 or contact Dorothy Shively. With the holidays approaching this is special time to remember those who have served the nation.

The New Madison Public library is another bright spot in the community with open hours on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There are appointments for curbside on Tuesday and Thursday. You should call ahead and be ready for staff to serve your pick up and drop off needs. Check with the library on programming on site.

The Halloween book give away was a great success again this year. The library treated children with 438 books. The library is adding hand sanitizers and sensor faucets for your health needs. Check out a book you have wanted to read for a long time. Or find a newer edition that sounds like a good way to curl up at home as we socially distance and maintain small group interaction.

And another bright spot is the harvest and fields clearing to tell us another season has passed and we are moving closer to vaccines and understanding to this pandemic. The lovely autumn days are closing and holidays are on the calendar. May the spirit unite us even if we can’t gather in the traditional ways.

Shirley Dubbs is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers with her New Madison column. She can be reached at psdubbs@embarqmail.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

