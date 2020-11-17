Join the Arcanum Preservation Society

The Arcanum Preservation Society is looking for members to join committees for 2021. You do need to be a member in good standing to be on a committee. If you join as a new member now for 2021 you will get the rest of 2020 included as part of your yearly dues. Individual memberships are $10. Family memberships are $20. You can join or renew today by completing the form on the society’s website: www.arcanumpreservationmsociety.com

Committee positions available on the following committees include: Planning (responsible for planning restoration projects, maintenance, utilities and efficiency, as well as facility management); Heritage (responsible for the acquisition and preservation of historic records and artifacts pertaining to the historic buildings and to provide resources for other historic property owners); Membership (responsible for promoting membership in the Society): Communications, Events and Social Presence (works to increase the visibility of the Society and its programs to the public. This individual will also be responsible for internet presence, print media and social media); Finance (must have knowledge of accounting and/or grant proposals for this committee. The committee explores funding, investment, and endowment-building, establishes financial, bookkeeping, accounting policies and objects, and prepares the budget for the fiscal year.)

The AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar is coming again this year on Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and support the ATWHS as they will have Christmas and Holiday items for your home and to use as gifts. The ATWHS has more new and gently used Christmas Items than ever this year! Tabletop trees are trimmed with theme ornaments including patriotic, toys, red and black check, silver & white, woodland clip art and more. There are sleighs of all sizes filled with greenery, packages, Santas, Snowmen and shiny glass balls. Tables are filled with all things Christmas: linens, stockings, pillows to mention a few. Shop for these items and much more at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society Christmas Bazaar. Jenny Quigney, Connie Norris Wells, Sally Sharrits, and Judy Shroyer have been busy making wreaths, trees, table centerpieces, and much more. Tickets for the 50-50 raffle are available from members and will also be sold at the bazaar. Please note that there will be COVID guidelines followed in cooperation with the Darke County Health Department; due to limited numbers in the building, please come prepared to wait outside in line and please wear a mask or face covering. Please contact Dick Troutwine with any questions at 937-692-5129.

AWTHS house is ready to rent once again. Do you need a larger place to hold your family holiday gathering or work event? You can make reservations by calling Carolyn Furlong at 937-548-6556. The fee is $75 with the renter getting the key the day before the rental. Beginning in January, the fee goes up to $100.

Due to the current pandemic conditions in our community, the Christmas Horse Parade in Arcanum for 2020 has been cancelled.

Congratulations to my son and his new bride who were married this past Saturday. The wedding of Zach and Kelly Rhodehamel was held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Community of Faith Church in Lewisburg and the reception was at Romer’s in Greenville. It was a lovely event and so exquisitely done. I am very proud to announce that I have a new daughter! Kelly is the daughter of Tom and Jane Wills of Greenville.

Thank you again to the Arcanum Garden Club who have placed beautiful Christmas decorations and plants in the flower pots on the corners uptown for all to enjoy during the holiday season. Great job ladies!

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of November 16, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

