Happy Thanksgiving 2020

Struggling with 2020 and the holidays? While this has been a very challenging year, it does make us look for one of the greatest gifts and that is the new perspective 2020 has granted us. That new perspective is a very simple thing, it is gratitude! Grateful for time, something we take for granted most of the time. Practicing gratitude is one way to boost your mood and get rid of the gloomy thoughts that this year has put us in. Are you sending Thanksgiving messages out to your family this year instead of having everyone over for dinner? I found a great deal on some beautiful cards (2 for $1) at the dollar store and bought several. I want to share thankfulness and gratitude for my family and friends. How about you? This year has been a crazy ride so far, I am grateful for love and support from my family, friends, and co-workers.

I am reminded of a quote by Gertrude Stein, “Silent gratitude isn’t very much to anyone.” You see you must share it before gratitude becomes real. Gratitude without expressing it to others is like wrapping a present, but not giving it to anyone. Happy Thanksgiving!

Are you in need of assistance? Faith United Methodist Church wants to show their appreciation to the community for their support, both with monetary and a variety of donations. Along with Pastor Carley Brewster and the congregation, this support has been humbling in their efforts to care for any person or family in need. They have worked through the year tirelessly to supply not only current clients, but all the new ones since the beginning of the pandemic. Now that another critical time has come and there are uncertain days ahead, they want the community to know that they are ready to serve. All you need to do is call the church office at 937-692-8934 on Wednesdays between 9 and 11 a.m. Orders can be picked up on the same day or schedule for Thursdays between 1 and 2 p.m. All that is required is your name, address, phone number and the number of adults and children in your household. They wish many blessings to all during this holiday season and the need felt throughout the pandemic, they state that they are sharing and caring to serve those in need.

You do not want to miss the Best Christmas Bazaar around! The AWTHS Annual Christmas Bazaar is this Friday evening Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come and support the ATWHS as they will have Christmas and Holiday items for your home and to use as gifts. The ATWHS has more new and gently used Christmas items than ever this year! Tabletop trees are trimmed with theme ornaments including patriotic, toys, red and black check, silver and white, woodland clip art and more. There are sleighs of all sizes filled with greenery, packages, Santas, Snowmen and shiny glass balls. Tables are filled with all things Christmas: linens, stockings, pillows to mention a few. Shop for these items and much more at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society Christmas Bazaar. Jenny Quigney, Connie Norris Wells, Sally Sharrits, and Judy Shroyer have been busy making wreaths, trees, table centerpieces, and much more. Tickets for the 50-50 raffle are available from members and will also be sold at the bazaar. Please note that there will be COVID guidelines followed in cooperation with the Darke County Health Department; due to limited numbers in the building, please come prepared to wait outside in line and please wear a mask or face covering. Please contact Dick Troutwine with any questions at 937-692-5129.

AWTHS house is ready to rent once again. Do you need a larger place to hold your family holiday gathering or work event? You can make reservations by calling Carolyn Furlong at 937-548-6556. The fee is $75 with the renter getting the key the day before the rental. Beginning in January, the fee goes up to $100.

Thank you to Troutwine Auto Sales for hosting the town Christmas tree each year — it always looks so beautiful displayed on the corner lot. What a wonderful tradition we have in the village! Santa has decided to stay “contactless” this season, he will not have visiting hours; however, he will be reading and responding to all the mail in his mailbox! Once the mailbox appears by the town tree, make sure you include a return address on your letters if you are so inclined. Happy Holidays!

“Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves and spend without fear of bankruptcy.” Fred De Witt Van Amburgh

“Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” Henri Frederic Amiel

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” A.A. Milne

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of November 23, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

