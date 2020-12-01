How many have heard about Wreaths Across America (wreathsacrossamerica.org)? Basically it is wreaths placed in December on a designated date on veterans’ graves in cemeteries in remembrance of them and our freedom. Wreaths can also be purchased and placed on family graves as well. Donations can be made toward the purchase of wreaths or purchased for your family member’s grave. This year the program part may be somewhat different but in Darke County, Greenville City Cemetery is participating along with the DAR chapter and in Piqua at Forest Hill Cemetery. There may be other cemeteries participating and that information can be found at the Wreaths Across America website. Information for local donations can be found at https://bit.ly/2HVCm7W . Check with each group or cemetery if still accepting donations.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society wish to say thank you to everyone who shopped, donated or helped with their annual bazaar this year. Things were a little different this year but thank you to all who contributed to help support AWTHS through our community. A huge thank you to those making wreaths and decorations as well as Dick and Sharon Troutwine for leading and organizing along with Beverly Rench. Thank You!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Arcanum Schools were unable to have their traditional Veteran’s Day assembly this year. But, this did not stop the students of Arcanum from wanting to recognize our American heroes. The Arcanum High School Leadership team, led by Roger McEldowney, created a virtual Veteran’s Day video that includes students from the district as well as the Middle School/HS Choir and HS Band. The leadership team also created a wonderful Veteran’s Day sign that will be displayed on Main Street. Mrs. Baughn’s first-grade class also created a great video to celebrate our veterans. Thank you to each veteran that keeps our nation safe and free! The video is available on the school website to watch at https://tinyurl.com/y5k5rnnh

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools is proud to highlight Arcanum alum and AHS math teacher Andrew Bryant who is also serving as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy Reserve. When asked about his service, Bryant shared, “I have a rich family history of public service to our country through the military and civil service. My grandfather served as a Naval Officer in World War II and raised his grandkids to have a love of country and a love for the U.S. Navy. My grandfather commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve in November of 1943 and on the 75th anniversary I was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve in November 2018. I was on active duty orders for 11 of the 15 weeks after school released this past spring. I spent most of that time in the Norfolk, Va., area completing different officer qualification trainings and fleet support missions. My current unit drills at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and supports many overarching mission sets to include strategic, operational, and tactical fleet operations worldwide. I believe my service is directly linked to the care and support I have been blessed with from my family, employer, and you — the Trojan community. It is a family mission and a team effort!” Thank you, ENS Bryant, for your service to our country and Congratulations on your upcoming promotion in November to Lieutenant Junior Grade.

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of November 30, 2020

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

