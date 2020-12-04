A time of change is coming. No one knows how quickly the change will come. For example, when I was younger, the Soviet Union and the United States were the world’s superpowers. The might of each nation was so strong; no one would mess with either. Yet, a shocked world watched as the Soviet Union collapsed in what seemed like the span of a few hours.

There is coming a day when the prophetic passages of the Bible will begin to unfold. During the seven-year tribulation period, it will be possible to read in the Bible about what just happened and what the next plague on the horizon will bring.

One of the predominant events of the future is the rise of the Antichrist to world dominance. Revelation 13:7-8, “And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations. And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.”

His power will reign through every family (kindred), language (tongue), and country (nation). Notice his control is so vast the entire world, except for the saved, “shall worship him.” The world will not see him as merely a great political leader; they will worship him as a god.

Keep all that in the back of your mind for a minute. Now, moving on to the current events in America.

Christians must remember — whoever is in office would not be there without God’s permission.

Romans 13:1 KJV — “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.”

When Biden swears in, he holds the power of the office of the President of the United States. Since the Bible is true, his authority comes directly from the hand of God.

We Christians need to be looking at the big picture. Through the centuries, most Christians have not had the freedom to worship that we have had in America. In the Bible, we read of Daniel cast into a den of lions, the Apostles cast into dungeons, and Stephen, among others, killed for practicing Christianity.

We also preach that the rapture is coming at any moment. We know that shortly after the rapture comes the Antichrist. We also know that every nation on earth, including the United States, will worship the Antichrist.

A free, Christian America would not follow the man. Many unsaved people believe the Constitution is, for lack of a better term, sacred. For the Antichrist to take over, following the American Constitution will need to cease. Freedom of speech — gone. Right to bear arms — removed. Tying together America’s moral decay, the current political climate, and soon to come Biblical prophecies; John Adams’ opinion of the Constitution is starting to loom large. Quoting President Adams — “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

If the rapture is close, like we think it is, our nation’s transformation will take place. It is coming. If we believe the Bible, it has to come. Just like the rapture, the unanswerable question is, “When?” When will the transformation take place? Now? 2024? 2028? A hundred years from now?

Whoever takes the Presidential oath come January 20, 2021, will be ordained by God. We must not forget that. We also must remember that God is always working toward fulfilling the prophecy within His Word.

What happens in America’s future is directly influenced by how close we are to the rapture and God’s plan for the ages. It always has, it always will.

Christians — think big picture — spread the plan of salvation.

Luke 21:28, “And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.”

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

Preacher Johnson is Pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in northern Parke County, Indiana. Webpage: www.preacherspoint.wordpress.com; email: preacherspoint@gmail.com; address: 410 S. Jefferson St. Rockville IN 47872; all Bible references KJV. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

