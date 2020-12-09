Midmark honored as a Healthiest Employer

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., a leading clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, has been recognized as one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio and Michigan.

The awards program, powered by Springbuk, was created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. These companies were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings.

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Completed assessments were ranked with the proprietary Healthiest Employers Index, a 1-100 rubric for wellness programming.

As a healthcare company, it is a significant part of the Midmark culture to build upon success with engaged and healthy teammates and families. The company maintains an onsite wellness center and offers flu shots, mammograms, vascular screenings, blood pressure checks and other wellness checks throughout the year.

“Wellness has not only become very educational for our teammates, but they also enjoy group participation, challenges and contests hosted by our ‘FIT’ team,” said Sue Hulsmeyer, vice president, human resources and corporate communications. “We are currently building and remodeling our Versailles campus, and our teammates are looking forward to a new fitness center and outdoor track that will be part of our facilities.”

Dr. Tom Schwieterman, chief medical officer stated, “I am proud of how committed we are as a company to ensure teammate health and safety. It is deeply ingrained in our culture. As an example, we implemented many new health and safety practices early in the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was apparent that the teammates were quick to follow all the new guidelines, which proved to be extremely important.”

Schwieterman continued, “At Midmark, our wellness program is not just about good policies and offerings. It’s about long-established trust and strong relationships between our teammates and our leadership. Our teammates know that Midmark is always looking out for their best interest.”

To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

Midmark Corp. has been named one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio and Michigan. Shown are Sabina Mescher, R.N. and Roxy Beisner, R.N., at the Midmark Versailles Wellness Center. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_wellness-center-01.jpg Midmark Corp. has been named one of the Healthiest Employers of Ohio and Michigan. Shown are Sabina Mescher, R.N. and Roxy Beisner, R.N., at the Midmark Versailles Wellness Center. Provided photo