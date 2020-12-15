LaRose warns of email scam

COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is alerting Ohio businesses about a phishing email that started Monday and warning recipients not to click a link in the email alleging to be from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. The email is not from the Ohio Secretary of State.

The email appears to tell recipients that they must click a link to “validate” their profile so they don’t experience any delays in service. The clicked link then asks detailed information to be submitted, including the individual’s social security number.

Secretary LaRose became aware of the emails on Monday afternoon.

“It’s so important for Ohioans to be good caretakers of their personal information,” said LaRose. “Scammers are always working to find new ways to make a buck. Don’t give them the upper hand — verify the source of emails before sharing your personal data.”

Anyone who has received this email should immediately delete it. If you clicked on the link, it’s recommended that you swiftly inform your company’s Information Technology office.

The Secretary of State’s business services division can be reached at Business@OhioSoS.gov or 877-767-3453 (877-SOS-FILE). While the Secretary of State’s office does occasionally communicate with registered businesses in Ohio, they will never send an email with a link requesting personal information such as social security numbers.

LaRose https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/12/web1_Frank-LaRose-headshot.jpg LaRose

Scammer targeting businesses