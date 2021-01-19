Celebrating the new and the old

January is the commonly the coldest month of the year on average in the Northern hemisphere. January is half over already for this New Year. The name given to the month of January is derived from the ancient Roman name Janus who presided over the gate to the New Year. Janus was revered as the God of Gateways, Doorways and of the Journey. Janus is also associated with the Goddess Juno-Janus and often is symbolized by an image of a face that looks forwards and backwards at the same time. This symbolism can easily be associated with the month known by many as the start of a new year which brings new opportunities.

How has your new year been so far? You still have time to cast out the old and welcome in the new things. Did you know January starts on the same day of the week as October in common years, and starts on the same day of the week as April and July in leap years? In a common year, January ends on the same day of the week as February and October, and ends on the same day of the week as July in a leap year.

I’m tickled pink to announce the arrival of a new little girl to the Cline family. Big brother, Joshua James Cline, age 4, would like to announce that he has a new little sister, Madison Lee, who was born on Jan. 6. Maddie weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measured 19 ¾ inches long. Proud parents are Tim and Lauren Cline of Covington. Proud grandparents are Cindy Stokdyk, of Delphi, Indiana; and Tammy Cline and Mike Stump of Arcanum. Grandpas in Heaven who are watching over everyone are Bruce Stokdyk and Bob Cline. Congratulations on your new arrival, may your little girl bring you loads of happiness and joy!

Congratulations to local pastor Greg Greve and his wife, Terri on the arrival of two more grandsons last fall. I was remiss in getting this information shared and I apologize that I didn’t share these new blessings sooner. James Thomas Greve was born on Sept. 16, 2020, weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Nathan and Jenn Greve. He was welcomed home by big brother, Caiden, age 7, and sisters Audrina, age 5 and Addy, age 2. Isaiah Thomas Greve arrived on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. weighing 8 pounds, 9.4 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long to Jordan and Stephanie Greve of Troy, Ohio. He was welcomed home by big brother, Bryson, age 4 ½ and big sister Naomi, who will turn 3 in February.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites members of the community to join the group in January during its annual membership drive. Their goal is to promote the stories of the Arcanum area by collecting artifacts, preserving, researching, interpreting and disseminating the history of Southern Darke County and the Village of Arcanum. In addition to gaining greater access to historical resources and information, they ask that their members support the preservation of important historical sites, documents, and artifacts for future generations. Their annual membership includes newsletters and many volunteer opportunities that require all kinds of skills. You will be sure to find a rewarding experience by becoming an active member of the AWTHS. If you have any questions about becoming a member, please contact Sharon Troutwine at 937-692-5128 or email at membership@awths.org. AWTHS was incorporated in 2004 and is located in the old grange hall building, at 123 West George Street, Arcanum.

What is the group that is working on restoring the old city hall? The Arcanum Preservation Society is a stand-alone, non-profit group organized by members of the Arcanum community with the initial intent to restore the old Arcanum Town Hall. They do not have a connection to AWTHS other than mutual respect and a shared love of history. Their relationship with the Village of Arcanum and Twin Township is based on a common goal to protect the old Town Hall for future generations. The building is currently jointly owned by the village and the township. By allowing APS to spearhead the restoration of the building, it opens the venture to funding possibilities that would not be available to government agencies. A recent news article misinterpreted Council’s Resolution 2020-39 “A Resolution authorizing the Mayor to gift certain property to the Arcanum Preservation Society.” The resolution was not to gift the building but rather old artifacts found in the building such as signage. The APS recently participated in a successful Ohio History Connection event, Ohio Open Doors, where they offered free in-person and virtual tours (www.arcanumpreservationsociety.com). To date last year was a difficult one for grant funding, but they hope to have much more success in 2021. Their APS monthly member meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Old Town hall. You can follow their group on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter. To contact them email arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com .

“The sun came out, and the snowman cried. His tears ran down on every side. His tears ran down till the spot was cleared. He cried so hard that he disappeared.” ~Margaret Hillert

“Well, we have a whole new year ahead of us. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other, a little more loving, and have a little more empathy, and maybe, next year at this time we’d like each other a little more.” ~Judy Garland

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of January 18, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

