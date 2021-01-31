Who’s in control?

We are in control of many aspects of our lives however our reputation is not one of them. A reputation is the opinions or beliefs generally held about someone or something. It doesn’t have to be based on facts and it can be influenced by gossip, or manipulated with advertising, or smeared by allegation. Therefore, our reputation is actually in the hands of others and not within our control. Fortunately, we can control our character, so it would seem a person’s character would be a better indicator of the person than reputation.

We are in control of what we eat, drink, and do. And we should make those decisions based on the person we wish to become. Just as an athlete must train daily for his optimum success, we as people desiring to be the best we can be must “put in the time.” This means, a healthy diet, beneficial exercise, reading educational and informative books, listening to trustworthy factual news, and engaging in appropriate entertainment.

We can never achieve our full potential or our utmost good without discipline. If we haven’t a goal in mind then we are without direction or purpose. The undisciplined life is not living but rather existing, bouncing from one whim to another. That’s more like living life as if we were a pinball in an arcade game instead of a person in charge of ourselves. But we need ambition and focus in order to chart a path and plan a course. Random success is rare; consequently a goal achieving roadmap may be our best option to setting and achieving our desired target. After all we can’t be a surgeon without acquiring the appropriate education.

The same rules apply with our mental and physical health, as well as our emotional and spiritual health. How we take care of our bodies is a good indicator of the health we will enjoy in the future. And what we read, listen to, or watch and of whom we align our self is a good barometer of the person we will be.

Things that are within our control include your attitude, beliefs, actions, and reactions. You can control your gratitude, values, morals, dreams, and goals. You can also control what you eat, drink, and speak and the manner and tone in which you do the things and say the things you do. You can choose to say thank you and please, you can be encouraging, kind and generous or not, warm, joyful, and optimistic or not. You can mentor, volunteer, donate, forgive or do just enough to reap the good for you alone. Getting the COVID-19 vaccination is also in your control despite the fact people may require a good deal of discernment before making their decision. Congratulations to Dick Berger who was the first “over 80” patient vaccinated at the Kroger Pharmacy, last Wednesday (see photo).

There is certainly much within the control of each one of us and yet many of us, (me included) never stretch ourselves, never reach for a better version of ourselves, never challenge ourselves to grow, never step outside of our comfort zone. Only those who have reached perfection have topped out and the rest of us should desire to be all that we were designed to be. I believe we owe that to ourselves; we owe that to our family, friends, and society and most of all we owe that to our creator.

Do you need help achieving your dreams? Consider creating a Roadmap. Here are some steps to get you headed in the right direction. 1) Declare your mission or goal. Don’t be vague. Be passionate. 2) Set a deadline to achieve your goal. Be aggressive but realistic. Make contingency plans for possible obstacles. 3) List progressive milestones with rewards or acknowledgements. 4) Chart your progress. This should be a visual that displays each milestone once it is accomplished or during intervals of time. 5) Review your progress on a basis that keeps you encouraged and motivated, such as monthly. This is necessary for you to stay focused and on track. It’s also a great time to list any impediments you may be encountering and review your contingency plans and/or develop new alternatives to move you towards your goal.

With small but consistent steps you can’t help but be “a better you” next year!

“Happiness and freedom begin with a clear understanding of one principle. Somethings are within your control and some things are not.” ~Epictetus

“When you stop worrying about what you can’t control you have time to change the things you can control.” ~Unknown

“When you are living the best version of yourself you inspire others to be the best versions of them.” ~Steve Marable

UPCOMING EVENTS:

If you are interested in a raffle ticket which supports the Cancer Association of Darke County you need to act now. Tickets are currently available at Eikenberry’s IGA or by calling Christine at 937-548-9960. The winning prize is a gourmet dinner for eight prepared by a gourmet cooking team.

Friday, Feb. 5, the OSU Darke County Extension office is offering a free informational class – “Beating the Winter Blues” via Zoom® class from 12 to 1 p.m. You may register online: go.osu.edu/darkelunchandlearn or call Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at 937-548-5215.

Sunday, Feb. 14,the Versailles American Legion is holding a Chicken Fry at the Vets Club beginning at 4 p.m. Call-ins can be made to 937-526-5959 and there is a drive up line on the Wood Street side. Call in or pull up and place your order. Drive up orders will be delivered to your car.

Sending birthday wishes to Mary Lou Bornhorst, Eileen Buell, Joyce Burch, Don Frantz, Allen Francis, Matt Grilliot, Holly Keiser, Kathy McCoy Gehret, Joyce Luthman, Mike Magoteaux, Karen Magoto, Josh Magoto, Lisa Magoto, Renee Miller, Craig Reed, Mary Jo Ronnebaum, Connie Schuette, Elsie Shappie, Jim Short, Luke Stachler, David Subler, Jann Unger, and Kathy Wespiser as their birthdays approach. Anniversary wishes to Chris and Tom Huber (12), First Lady Melania and President Donald Trump (16), Jessica and Jon Pothast (25), Mary and John Rahm (43), Sheryle and Dan Simon (48), Linda and Tom Monnin (58), and Elaine and Harold Langston (59).

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for our nation and the many friends, neighbors, and relatives who are dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for those who are living their new normal, recuperating, or under medical care. We all can benefit from prayer.

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Jacque Slonkosky (51), Jan Gigandet (68), Carolyn Fourman (81), Margie Wenning (85), Tillie Stammen (91), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Richard Berger was the first "over 80" person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Kroger Pharmacy.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

