GloryWay in concert on Feb. 7 at IBC

The GloryWay Men’s Quartet will be in concert at Immanuel Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 7 during the Morning Worship service at 10:30 a.m. at 500 West South Street, Arcanum. Founded in 2002, owner and lead singer, Justin Crank from Mansfield, Ohio, formed the GloryWay Quartet. With a vision in mind and a dream that would become reality, his love for four-part harmony would inevitably come full circle. Justin believed that God would open a door, and with faith he would walk right through. The group consists of lead singer, Justin Crank, tenor Bryan Langley, baritone John Cole, and fan-favorite bass, Justin Sayger. GloryWay continually boasts a lineup with seasoned ability that will impress even the least of Gospel music fans. GloryWay is quickly becoming a household name among industry leaders. They have a heart for the lost, integrity to go the extra mile, and talent without limitation to share with all who listen. Pastors Greg Greve and Dan Kuhbander invite the community to come and hear GloryWay at IBC. Social distancing will be practiced, and attendees are asked to wear masks for safety reasons.

A little bit of heaven arrived at the Bankert household in Tennessee. Payton and Colton Bankert are very proud to announce that they now have a new little brother! Quenton Troy Bankert was born on Nov. 9, 2020 weighing in at 7 pounds and 10 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long at 5:37 a.m. Quenton was born at Baptist Memorial Hospital for Women in Memphis, Tennessee. This little bundle of joy was born to former Arcanum residents Daniel and Brittany (Dickman) Bankert now of Lakeland, Tennessee. His very proud grandparents are Mike and Cindy Dickman of Arcanum, Sharon Bankert of Noblesville, Indiana, Paul Bankert of Tipton, Indiana. Great Grandparents are Wanda Hall of Arcanum, Georgia Davidson of Arcanum, Vivan Jackson of Owensville, Tennessee, and Sandra Bankert, Tipton, Indiana. Life is full of precious moments, but nothing can compare to the arrival of a new baby boy! Two more hands, two more feet, now the Bankert family is complete! Congratulations Brit and Daniel!

Congratulations to the Arcanum FFA Grain Merchandising team on placing 1st in the Ohio Grain Merchandising competition! Congrats to Anna, Luke, Isaac, Brody, Landon, and Mr. Pohlman! Special thanks to Mrs. Brinksneader for her help!

The Arcanum School Board met on Jan. 14 and elected officers for the year 2021. Ed Everman will serve as President and Eric Moore will serve at Vice-President. Superintendent Committees for 2021 are Building and Grounds — Eric Moore and Kelly Norris, Negotiations and Finance at Beverly Delk and Ed Everman. Kelly Norris was appointed as the OSBA Legislative Liaison for 2021 and Mark Trask was appointed as the liaison for the OSBA Student Achievement. Thank you to these volunteers for all you do for Arcanum schools!

What’s new at the Arcanum Library? Beginning Feb. 1, the popular on-demand film streaming service hoopla digital will be available for free at the Arcanum Public Library. Library card holders can access over 950,000 titles (audiobooks, eBooks, comics, music, movies, and TV). Content can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device,or platform by downloading the hoopla digital app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Hoopla is available at https://www.hoopladigital.com

Arcanum grad, Linda Castillo (AHS Class of ’77) is the author of the Kate Burkholder series of books. Please note that she now has a series of short stories now published in paperback. The Kate Burkholder Amish mystery short stories are going to be published in a collection—in paperback! A SIMPLE MURDER will be released on Feb. 9, 2021 and will include the following stories (which were originally available only in e-book format): LONG LOST, A HIDDEN SECRET, SEEDS OF DECEPTION, ONLY THE LUCKY, IN DARK COMPANY, and IN PLAIN SIGHT. These are fun, short mysteries featuring Kate and Tomasetti, and of course her small police department in Painters Mill. The book is available for pre-order now, enjoy! Check it out: https://tinyurl.com/yc4ebvzu. If you would like to try one of Linda’s books, there are several of her novels at the Arcanum Library.

Last week was the 43rd Anniversary of The Great Blizzard of 1978. This historic winter storm struck the Ohio Valley from Jan. 25 to 27, 1978. How many of you remember the blizzard dumped vast amounts of snow with near-hurricane-strength wind gusts heaping snow into enormous drifts up to 15 feet tall? It took the Ohio National Guard’s help to come in and clean the roads and get everything back open.

“Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.” ~Tina Brown

“Though, February is short, it is filled with lots of love and sweet surprises.” ~Charmaine J Forde

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of February 1, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

