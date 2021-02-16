Thinking ahead to spring events

As I sit and prepare this week’s column, I have been inundated for the past several days by the media on radio, television, and social media for the big snow storm that is expected this week. I believe today that I read there is now a possible “blizzard.” Perhaps it will help if we think “Spring?” Although I must remind myself it is the middle of February and we are supposed to have the possibility of this kind of weather, right?

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society is looking to make some changes for this summer with the Farmer’s Market. They have decided to make the space at Veteran’s Park available for vendors, but they are looking for a volunteer to be in charge and get the market set up. The AWTHS will no longer organize the Farmer’s Market, they are only making the space available. This individual would make sure that the space is available for vendors by organizing and setting up for the event each week during the summer. Does that sound like something you would like to do? All vendors will need to check out the new guidelines and agree to these new arrangements. The market was held every Saturday morning from the first Saturday in June until September in the past. Whomever is in charge would need to meet with vendors and formulate a plan. This is an excellent opportunity and well-received in our community so organizers are hopeful that a volunteer will come forward. If you are interested in heading up this project, please contact Dick or Sharon Troutwine at 937-692-5128.

Reminder: If you wish to visit or research on First Saturday’s of Month at AWTHS you must schedule an appointment through Facebook messenger or send an email to awths@awths.org the house will not be open on a set schedule until summer 2021. In April, appointments will be scheduled depending on the availability of a volunteer’s schedule. If you would like to drop-off approved acquisitions, purchasing publications or memberships, you must make an appointment as noted above in this paragraph.

The food pantry at Faith United Methodist Church in Arcanum would like to share their news on the expansion of the pantry with a wider variety of food and personal care items. It is their purpose to help those in need within the community and are so thankful for those who have been so thoughtful and generous to the pantry. If you are seeking assistance, please feel free to call on Wednesday mornings to the church office between 9 and 11 a.m. at 937-692-8934. They offer same-day pickup and walk-ins are also welcome.

Seniors, families, singles, and including those with children they are pleased to serve. If you know of someone in need, please let them know about our pantry and encourage them to call us for help. In some cases, they are willing to deliver to the home if needed. Thank you to everyone who has shared and cared for others. The Food Pantry of Faith UMC wishes many blessings on the community. Faith UMC is located at 101 East South Street in Arcanum.

Spring baseball and softball sign-ups were completed here in the village this past week, are you ready to go out to watch a game at the ball diamonds down off of South High Street soon? The officers of the Arcanum Junior Baseball Association have sponsored the leagues for many, many years. It’s a sure sign of warmer weather and lots of fun for the kids in our community. Thank you to the many volunteers and parents who have worked year after year to put this all together. When my children played all those years ago, I don’t think it ever occurred to me to thank them for all their volunteer time. Our community owes you all a huge debt of gratitude!

The Arcanum Junior Baseball Softball Association is a summer community league for the residents of Arcanum to participate in youth baseball and softball programs. Each year there are approximately 25 teams with more than 300 children participating. They are planning a 2021 Season and hope you can join them for some fun in the sun! Organizers state, “Can’t wait to play some ball this spring and summer! See you at the diamonds!” For questions call either the Boys’ President Geoff Hissong at 937-564-7759 or Girls’ President Brett Sloan 419-733-5584 or email them at arcanumjuniorbaseballsoftball@gmail.com

“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” ~John Steinbeck

“Winter is on my head, but eternal spring is in my heart.” ~Victor Hugo

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of February 15, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-692-6188, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

