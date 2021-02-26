This too shall pass — the blues

Blues are not just a color scheme or a music genre. You can call it the blues, doldrums, gloominess, downheartedness, unhappiness, etc. The fact is life is forever filled with ups and downs, regardless of residence, age, wealth, marital status, or any other identifying marker, such as, sex, race, or ethnicity. Some people think difficulties are the usual and customary part of Life with the occasional day when things go calmly and serenely. Personally, I could not be optimistic if I viewed heartache and struggle as the usual and recurrent part of life.

Although struggles are opportunities for growth, struggles can also have the possibility of destruction. We cannot choose our lives we can only choose how we handle what comes into our lives. When difficulty enters, we can either accept it as a temporary situation or we can rail against it. And that is where experience is helpful. Experience tells as that often given a few hours the situation looks entirely different from its onset, while some situations may take weeks, months or longer to overcome. To accept one’s present circumstances is not a sign of surrender but rather that of prudence or wisdom.

Today, many of our struggles are attacking our attitudes. It is understandable with all that has taken place in our lives over the twelve months, namely the coronavirus (COVID-19). Many of us lost loved ones, some without our being able to say goodbye. We’ve all experienced social changes alienating us from one another. We’ve watched the civil unrest in our nation and worldwide and we’ve all been confused by the incessant vaccine controversy. Finally, everyone has felt the affects of the heavy snowfalls and lack of sunshine. It is completely understandable that we feel a bit disheartened. During such times I have found it necessary to enlist the aid of a coworker, neighbor or friend. Occasionally, just the presence of the other person gives me the fortitude necessary to complete a menial task that seems monumental because of a lackluster attitude.

Bad days and struggles are not new to any of us however some have coped in unhealthy ways such as, excessive food, drugs and/or alcohol. Dark days are never easy, and when you have one you may feel numb or empty inside, but there are healthier ways to minimize the number and severity of melancholy days. Consider listening to less news and more uplifting music, maintain a healthy diet with reduced carbohydrates, develop an effective exercise regime, get adequate sleep, take daily supplements (Omega 3, Vitamins B, C, and D), enjoy a monthly massage, sit in prayer or meditation for 20 minutes before bedtime, take time to relax with an herbal tea, and find time to socialize with family and friends.

Above all know that you are not alone; feelings of gloominess, especially in the winter, affects 10-to-20 percent of the population. 10-to-30 percent struggle with sleep disruption and nearly 70 percent of Americans suffer from the anxiety of keeping their families safe from the coronavirus. Therefore never be ashamed of seeking help of a friend or professional, for it shows great personal strength in doing so. Wishing everyone sunshine, happiness, and a smile that genuinely shines from the inside out!

“You have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life.” ~Unknown

“We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” ~Kenji Miyazawa

“It’s in the darkest moments that we find our greatest strengths.” ~Steven Aitchison

“A smile can disguise the misery and sadness the world does not want to see.” ~C. Edwards

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, Feb. 26, St. Denis Church will offer carry out fish dinners (in the basement) beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8, drinks and homemade desserts will also be available.

Sunday, Feb. 28, Versailles Eagles Auxiliary will be serving a hot breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be practicing social distancing so all breakfast items will be served to you. Enjoy a delicious breakfast with all the familiar items you’ve missed over the past months.

Wednesday, Mar. 3, the Versailles YMCA will again offer weekly Yoga Fitness from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Interested person must preregister.

Sunday, Mar. 7, Fried Chicken Fundraiser presale tickets are available now by contacting Mike Meyer at 937-526-4945 or mikem@bfvcatholic.org. Chicken can be picked up at the west doors of the old Middle School on the south side of the parking lot from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A limited number of extra dinners will be available. All proceeds benefit the youth ministry.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 204 East Wood Street, Versailles, is asking for plastic grocery bags for their mat making project. You can drop them off in the basement. If the door is locked, leave them by the trash can at the big double doors at the southwest entrance.

Happy Birthday to Lyn Bliss, Helen Gard, Jodi Kremer, Marge Mayhew, Joyce Liette, Jane Stall, Dan Simon, Emily Jasenski, Debbie Shaffer, Peggy Rehmert, Scarlet Francis, Janet Bielefeld, Lesley Ward, Betty Shardo, Nancy Streib, Terry Marker, Tracy Mayo, Nancy Niekamp, Brenda Schmitmeyer, Connie Brunswick, Jan Mescher Monnin, Norma Bruner, Paula Turpen, Yolandaleah Olding, Telisa Dellagatta, Doris Goubeaux, Tammy Shafer, Jeanie Henry, Dave Steinmetz. Anniversary wishes to Cindy and Nick Eilerman (39).

Heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Nathan Ellis (40), Denise Weyrick (61), Ruby Wagner (89), Eugene Mescher (91), Peggy Borgerding (92), Virginia Butsch (93), Helen Heimann (96), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for our families and the world. Remember prayer is our best armor against all trials.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 526-3798. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

