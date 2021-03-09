Arcanum Alumni Scholarship Drive

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a Trojan Alumni Homecoming event this year. For over 55 years the Arcanum Alumni Association has been awarding scholarships to deserving Arcanum seniors thanks to the generosity of local businesses and alumni. Even though there will not have a gathering of alumni this year, the committee does intend to continue with the awarding of scholarships to deserving graduates of the Class of 2021.

Please help the association to continue our tradition by donating to the AHS Alumni Scholarships. Your donation is tax deductible and every dollar helps us toward our scholarship goal. If you wish to donate, please make your check payable to Arcanum Alumni Association and remit by April 16, 2021, to Denise Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Every year the alumni association also seeks to update their records of alumni addresses. If you have moved please send us your change of address via email to vrhodehamel6844@gmail.com. Volunteers are also welcomed to join the committee, if you are interested in volunteering, please call Sally Sharritts at 937-692-8245.

Interested in learning more about the Arcanum Preservation Society? Come meet the board of APS and tour the Old City Hall building on Sunday, March 21 starting at 2 p.m. This Meet and Greet is open to anyone to come to 104 West South Street. Want to show your support with the 2021 Arcanum Preservation Society (APS) window cling? Get yours free with a minimum donation of $20 per household or $50 per business. To contact APS, you can email arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com or call 937-459-1157. Plans are in the works for APS’s 2nd Annual Fourth of July Picnic and Children’s Parade event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The date will be here before you know it. Mark your calendar and plan to join in for the fun in this free community event, more details to come soon!

A big thank you is extended to Midmark Corporation of Versailles for the donation of a new training table at Arcanum High School in the Athletic Department. Thank you for supporting our school and our youth athletes!

Congratulations to Arcanum High School FFA Officers, Madelyn Fearon, Margaret Weiss and Alexis Wilcox for Gold Rated record books. Congrats to the entire Officer Team that came together to make this happen. These members will be recognized during the Ohio FFA State Convention in April.

Want to support Special Education? The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) would like to invite you to participate in a short, 25 question survey about your involvement in your student’s education. Research suggests that parental involvement is a key predictor of positive educational outcomes. You may be eligible to participate if your child has an IEP and receives special education services. The purpose of collecting this information is to improve services for students with disabilities across Ohio. If you are eligible to participate and you enroll in the study, you will be entered in a drawing for several $50 Amazon gift cards. Your chance of winning a gift card is approximately 2 percent. To participate please go this link: https://bit.ly/3t0HIk9

Ohio State baseball head coach Greg Beals announced that this year’s team will be led by a trio of captains – Griffan Smith, Seth Lonsway, and Arcanum High School grad, Conner Pohl. Conner is a senior this year at OSU. Pohl has been a mainstay in the Buckeye lineup the last four years. He has appeared in 166 games, making 152 starts. He batted .245 with four doubles, a home run, eight runs scored and seven RBI in just 13 games last season. In 2019, he started 62 of the 63 games at first base and hit .264 with seven homers and 45 RBI. He batted.310 in the postseason with two homers, one double and six RBI and was named to the NCAA Nashville Regional All-Tournament Team. In 2018, Pohl was named third team All-Big Ten after batting .279. He had a team-high hit streak of 16 games, a 17-game reached base streak and 17-multi-hit games. Conner is the son of Mark and Missy Pohl. Congratulations Conner!

Arcanum High School senior, Joseph Beck signed to kick for the Ashland University Eagles football program. Joseph is the son of Chris and Michelle Beck. Beck plans studies in Exercise Science while attending Ashland University. The standout Trojans kicker looks to fill the role of kicker/punter with an emphasis on place kicking while studying Exercise Science at Ashland. Congratulations Joseph!

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” ~Charles Dickens

“A windy March is lucky. Every pint of March dust brings a peck of September corn, and a pound of October cotton.” ~Julia Peterkin

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-1.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of March 8, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.