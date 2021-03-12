Time is not our enemy

Time is defined as a temporal length of an event of a particular existence. We have all been given a certain amount of time. Before we were ever born our days were numbered. Perhaps it is for this reason we place such a significant value on our time. It is our subconscious awareness that time is precious along with the knowledge that when it is gone, we can never retrieve it. And it is those same two factors that contribute to our impatience. We do not like wasting time in traffic, lines or on telephone calls. Many of us do not like doing the mundane or repetitive tasks, as they require time that we believe would bear more fruit if spent elsewhere.

Yes, some of us like to do everything fast, racing against the clock, while others seem to have made peace with this mortal enemy. Those people take the time to plant the seeds, tend the garden, smell the roses, and embrace what life has to offer. They are like the farmers, gardeners, and artisans of long ago. Those that planted, tilled, and labored by hand, without chemicals, mechanical machinery, or financial means. They did what was within their power and trusted that the significant part of their undertaking would be provided. They knew everything took time and they also knew the best things in life always take time.

The best things in life still require time. Relationships do not develop overnight, and they can be severe without continued communication. Families take a lifetime, from conception unto death and even beyond! For as long as one person remains the family continues in their hearts, morals, behavior, features, mannerisms, and talents. Family is the best investment one can make and families come in all different forms from: childless, single, nuclear, adopted, foster, step, blended and extended.

No, time has never been the enemy, although some of us may have been deceived, distracted or disheartened by this belief. But we can only make peace with time when we decide how we want to live our lives. For those who set their sights on empty dreams there will never be enough time. We must choose between idleness or activity, isolation or togetherness, selfishness or generosity, opposition or unity, despair or hope, harshness or compassion. In essence, each of us has the opportunity to live our lives as if we are temporal mortal beings or with the awareness that we are destined for everlasting life.

Time exists beyond what we can see. Just as parts of the world are beginning their day upon our retiring to bed, time exists beyond our realm. That is, time exists until eternity, which is not just a long time, but it is all time. Time without beginning or end, infinite and endless is eternity. However, until then do not forget to set your clocks forward one hour before Sunday morning.

“Time is free, but it’s priceless. You can’t own it, but you can use it. You can’t keep it, but you can spend it. Once you’ve lost it you can never get it back.” ~Harvey Mackay

“You will never find time for anything. If you want time you must make it.” ~Charles Bruxton

“You can’t make up for lost time. You can only do better in the future.” ~Ashley Ormon

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 12: St. Denis Church will offer carry out fish dinners beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8. Drinks and homemade desserts will be available. (Dine in and Carryout available)

Osgood American Legion Fish Fry includes, cod and shrimp beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 5 to 12. (Dine in, Drive thru and carryout available)

Ansonia American Legion offers an All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8 (Dine in and Carryout available)

Greenville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry beginning at 4:30 p.m. Dinners are $8 (Carryout Only)

CWV Fish Fry on Kelch Road, Russia beginning at 4:30 p.m. No more information available.

Saturday, March 13: Annual Serra Club Spaghetti Dinner Carry Out only at St. Remy Hall. For more information contact Heather Borchers at 937-451-8363.

Daylight Savings Time beginning this Sunday, March 14, spring forward one hour. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, and the Ansonia Legion will be serving a Rueben Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Feast Day is March 19.

Congratulations to our local girls named on the 2020-2021 All-MAC Girls Basketball, they are: Second Team: Kate Griesdorn and Abby Stammen and Honorable Mention: Kaylee Braun. Congratulations to the Versailles Swim Team and to the five young men that qualified for State; Zach Ahrens, Ryan Subler, Evan VanSkyock, Jack Detrick, and Owen Schultz.

Happy birthday to Pam Goettemoeller, Jenni Peyton, Sandy Finkes, Carol Williams, Susan Klosterman, Larry Platfoot, Vicki Wiltshire, Arlene Barton, Craig Vogel, Lori Harmeyer, Donna Gorrell, Carla Meyer, Kathy Monnin, Katie Barga, Wanda Bailey, Craig Francis, Gail Watercutter, Betty Zacharias, Toni Marie Lewis, James Apple, Bonnie Gerber and Kimberly Hecht. Anniversary wishes to Angel and Shane Francis, Lynn and Scott Langston (37), and Carol and Roger Frey (42).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Norman Lyme (96), Berneice Baltes (93), Guadalupe Self (81), Carl DeMange (79), Buck Albers (65), Dale Edward Monnin (62), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears. For those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.

Would you please give your supportive and healing prayers for all those who have lost loved ones, the lonely, ill, addicted and those of us dealing with any of life’s countless challenges. Pray too for all families throughout the world and those with governing power. Remember no prayer goes unanswered.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

