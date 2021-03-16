Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day is not the same when you are grieving, in fact, nothing is. If you are missing a loved one, I just wanted you to know that I will be thinking of you. This will be my second widowed St. Patrick’s Day. Although it is not my intention to walk around under a cloud of doom, I cannot help having some resentment when I hear well-intended “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” greetings, along with every other “happy this” or “happy that” greeting in the first couple of years after suffering the loss of my spouse. Sure, I wanted to be happy, but grief is not a happy process.

There will be no corned beef and cabbage on the menu, but I will wear green, so I do not get pinched and put a smile on my face watching everyone go crazy with all the shenanigans of the day, and I no longer scowl when wished a “Happy St. Patrick’s Day.” St. Patrick’s Day was a special day for my husband and I, it was the day he proposed in 1980 and we made plans for the rest of our lives never knowing that they would end so suddenly that July morning in 2019. Happy St. Patrick’s Day 2021 to my Angel in Heaven.

Congratulations to Arcanum High School’s Cameron Haney on earning a trip to the 2021 State Wrestling Tournament Saturday, March 13 at Marion Harding HS in Marion, Ohio. Cameron earned a spot in the State meet with a fourth-place finish at Districts last weekend. Cameron will be in Session 2 on Saturday with wrestling beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Congratulations to Arcanum High School FFA for bringing home a banner! Great Job by the Farm Business Management Team who placed third in Ohio FFA Contest. Congratulations to the Team and top scorers Cael, Caleb, Blayne, Isaac, Landon, and Brody! Shout out to Cael for being third Individual in the State! Way to go!

Arcanum Alumni Association Update — Correct phone number for Sally Sharrits is 937-692-5245. If you can help the association to continue their tradition by donating to the AHS Alumni Scholarships, your donation is tax deductible, and every dollar helps toward their scholarship goal. If you wish to donate, please make your check payable to Arcanum Alumni Association and remit by April 16, 2021, to Denise Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Every year the alumni association also seeks to update their records of alumni addresses. If you have moved please send us your change of address via email to vrhodehamel6844@gmail.com

Support Arcanum Schools on Monday, March 29th at Greenville Buffalo Wild Wings! EAT WINGS, Buffalo Wild Wings® strives to support our community and the organizations and sports teams within it. Together BW3 and Arcanum Schools can make a positive impact and help keep our community working and playing together. On March 29 from 4 to 9 p.m., present a ticket to your server and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15 percent* of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol, or promotional discounts) to Arcanum Schools dine-in or take-out at the Greenville BW3. The 15-percent donation is contingent on the organization raising at least $300 of pre-tax sales during the promotion (subject to change in our discretion). Other restrictions may apply. Here is the link to print out your ticket: https://bit.ly/2OBm5bB

Update from Florida — In early February I wrote about the The Great Blizzard of 1978 and how this historic winter storm struck the Ohio Valley from January 25 to 27, 1978. Well, I got a call from Liz Stephens (who is presently in Florida) to give further update about the clean out by the National Guard. Did you know that if it had not been for the men who worked at Stephens Lumber Company helping the National Guard, we might have had to wait a lot longer to get all that snow moved? Liz called to tell me that the Pettibone from Stephens Lumber Company that saved the day when the National Guardsmen got stuck clearing the enormous drifts and could not get their equipment out of the snow! How about that? Liz reports that she is doing well and keeps updated on our little village here in Darke County via the Daily Advocate that she has delivered to her in Florida during her winter stay every year! Thanks for the update, Liz.

Arcanum Village Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine made a presentation at the recent Village Council Meeting in which he highlighted the updates to the City Fire Station. He noted the installation of new lockers, and new coats of paint throughout the building. He also wanted to remind everyone to check the batteries in your smoke detectors, just in case you forget to do that last weekend with the change over to Daylight Savings Time.

The Arcanum Community Pool is preparing for their 2021 season. If you are looking for a summer job and want to be a lifeguard at the pool, please check at the village office for more details.

Have you noticed the new lights in Ivestor Park and especially the one on the park water tower? Thank you to the Village Utility Committee on getting all of that accomplished. It looks really nice to see the tower all lite up from the highway.

“May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.” ~An Irish Blessing

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of March 15, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

