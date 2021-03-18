A night of magic

Magicians engage in the art of producing entertaining illusions, conjuring up tricks to bamboozle and thrill audiences. Defining magic is not easy; synonyms include bewitch, charm, and enchant, but none of those words sufficiently express the wonder of “magic.” Other words broaden the definition — allure, fascination, brilliance, captivating, amazing — and come closer to describing my sense of the true meaning of magic. I have been entranced and delighted by magic shows ever since I was an impressionable elementary school student witnessing a magician performing in the auditorium at Franklin Township School decades ago.

Therefore I am really excited that Darke County Center for the Arts will be presenting “Magic Night In” starring Daniel Martin on Saturday, March 27; as a thank you to the community for the support given during this bleak period when audiences are unable to gather together due to restrictions made necessary by the pandemic, this virtual presentation will be available at no charge to viewers,

An award-winning entertainer, Daniel Martin is known for his ability to earn multiple gasps from his audiences, while also inducing side-splitting laughs. His thrilling performances fuse exhilarating magic with hilarious improv, enthralling and delighting youngsters and oldsters alike. Audience participation is essential to magic shows, and this virtual interactive event is no exception to that rule. Not only will Daniel perform his most incredible tricks, he will teach viewers how to use ordinary household items to create their own magic; I can hardly wait!

Daniel reveals that when as a 6-year-old he developed an interest in pickpocketing, his grandparents were moved to give him a magic kit to make more positive use of his quick hands and devious nature. “It was love at first trick,” he explains. After spending a few years providing magic shows for anyone who would watch, the youngster began performing professionally at the age of twelve, entertaining at some of Chicago’s swankiest clubs and restaurants. He developed an innovative mix of deception and comedy, earning accolades from audiences and eventually leading to his touring the world with his critically acclaimed one-man show. Daniel asserts that he still owns the Fisher-Price Magic Kit that started him on the road to success, and now only pickpockets occasionally.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, you cannot currently go to Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall for an entertaining and enlightening DCCA presentation; instead, to access this virtual Artists Series event, visit DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org to request the streaming links and passcodes. Requests must be received before 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26. Your initial request will bring up an email form to send to info@centerforarts.org, and will ultimately result in your receiving specific instructions for enjoying “Magic Night In” from the comfort of your home. Those instructions include the advice to log-in to YouTube 10 minutes before the show goes live at 7 p.m., and to have the following items on hand: a deck of playing cards, a metal spoon, a salt shaker, paper napkins, two quarters, and lots of M & M’s.

“Magic Night In” will provide a bright spot in our lives while stages around the world remain dark. Daniel Martin is a master of his craft who has spent his life creating magic; feel the magic as DCCA strives to continue to amaze and entertain you while working toward the time when we can gather together once again.

By Marilyn Delk DCCA News

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at marilynd@bright.net. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

