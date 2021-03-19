Compassion is always in fashion

You have probably heard the saying that people do not always remember what you say, but they will always remember how you made them feel. I agree. Every person has an effect upon another, and so it goes. You cannot use the excuse that what you say or do is of no matter. Regardless of who you are you can and do impact the lives of others. This world is troubled and now more than ever people need encouragement and compassion.

Compassion goes beyond sympathy. Sympathy is an emotion whereas compassion compels us to act upon our feelings by putting ourselves in another’s position and actively help them with kindness, understanding and genuine effort. Compassion is the willingness to relieve the suffering of another. Since we truly are connected, belonging to one “human” race compassion is as necessary as the air we breathe. After all, every life has a purpose, every life gives meaning, and every life desires to love and be loved.

Studies in the medical field have shown the importance of compassion. Physicians discovered that it took less than 40 seconds to treat their patients with compassion instead of simply treating the illness. Patients responded remarkably better when they were treated compassionately. After all, patients are people and people like to be understood, respected, and valued. No one likes feeling reduced to a problem needing addressed and dismissed.

Often many of us do not know what to say when someone is in pain, sorrow, or grieving. As a result, we choose to avoid the uncomfortableness and remain in silence. But it is possible to convey compassion to others with actions alone. A person, whom I will never forget, came up to me and hugged me when she saw me. I felt the sincerity within her action. It was a long heartfelt hug that provided me with comfort for my loss and made words unnecessary.

The word compassion comes from Latin meaning “co-suffering.” What is more virtuous than to share in another’s sufferings? Compassion is one of the most selfless traits we can possess because it is not just doing something for someone else, but it is infusing it with our love. Compassion cannot be feigned. Some people are more compassionate than others, as if they are more sensitive, having a deeper understanding of the physical, mental, or emotional pains of another. They are the caregivers, the consolers, the listeners, the gentle spirits within our society. Their loving actions soothe the very core of our being, it is as if they have a direct pathway from their heart to ours. It is an unmistakable sensation, a feeling that continues to flourish within one’s spirit. Compassion is worth experiencing and sharing.

“No matter who we are, no matter how successful, no matter what our situation, compassion is something we all need to receive and give.” ~Catherine Pulsifer

“Compassion is not religious business, it is human business, it is not luxury, it is essential for our own peace and mental stability, it is essential for human survival.” ~Dalai Lama

“Remember that everyone you meet is afraid of something, loves something, and has lost something.” ~Proverb

“I choose kindness. I will be kind to the poor, for they are alone. Kind to the rich, for they are afraid, and kind to the unkind, for such is how God has treated me.” ~Max Lucado

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 19: Ansonia American Legion offers an All You Can Eat Fish Fry beginning at 4 p.m. Dinners are $8. (Dine in and Carryout available)

Greenville Knights of Columbus Fish Fry beginning at 4:30 p.m. Dinners are $8. (Carryout Only)

Versailles FFA and it’s Alumni are currently selling pork loin dinner tickets for $8 each. The dinners can be picked up on April 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the VHS. If you are interested in purchasing tickets please call Curt Goubeaux at 937-417-5400 or email Dena Wuebker at wuebker@vtigers.org. Ticket sales end April 1.

Saturday, April 3, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Listen to WCSM (96.7 FM) for weather-related cancellations. Collection will take place the following week of a cancellation. Contact Justin May for special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Happy birthday to Pat Gigandet, Connie Schmitmeyer, Dottie Huggins, Rick Ware, Donna (Chaney) Francis, Diane Yakos, Shirley Simons, Suzanne Wakefield, Kellee Ziegenbusch Wolters, Doris Kremer, Abbey Marshal, Paula Moody, Anne Klammar, Jeff Phlipot, Joe Knapke, Terry Pepple, Ruth Pierron, Deb Bergman, Paul Monnin, Tom Greenwood, Mike Stegall, Scott Hogenkamp, Bethany Menke, Jyle Drees, Judy Koogler, Julie Schmitmeyer, Sherry Sommer, Mike Doyle, Joan DeMange, Sandy DeLaet, Debbie Monnin Francis, Nick Beasley, and Charles Runner. Anniversary wishes to Kasey and Doug Christian (26).

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of David Simon (79) and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Remember prayer. As Billy Graham said, “To get nations back on their feet, we must first get down on our knees.”

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kathy-Monnin-3.jpg

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.