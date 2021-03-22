A new baby girl for the Jones household

A new baby sister arrived at the Jones Household recently — Matt and Ashley welcomed their new little Miss Emory Lynn Jones March 1 at 5:42 p.m. weighing in at six pounds and one ounce and measuring 19 inches long. Emory was born at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. She is welcomed home by her big brother Ethan and big sister Avery. Grandparents are Gary and Kim Kirby, and Rick and Deb Jones. Great-grandparents are Vivian Chaney and Richard Monin. Congratulations on your new bundle of joy! May your household never be the same again!

Congratulations to these Arcanum High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of American (FCCLA) members on their accomplishments with their CDE projects: Allison Brumbaugh and Heather Sowers-Gold, Tera Couch, Grace Wooten, Chloe William, Zoe DeHut, and Meridith Laux-silver. Great job ladies!

AHS State Champions to announce! Congratulations to Cameron Haney for being a State Champion in wrestling. FFA State Championship goes to the Grain Merchandising Team – Landon Haney, Brody Williams, Isaac Smith, Anna Loxley, and Luke Brinksneader. Congrats to them.

Congratulations to Arcanum High School Girls Basketball players Hailey Unger, Taylor Gray, and Madelyn Fearon for receiving postseason honors from the Southwest District. Hailey was named first team and also the player of the year. Madelyn Fearon was named to the second team, and Taylor Gray was named to the third team. Congrats to Arcanum High School Boys Basketball player Jake Goubeaux on being named Southwest District honorable mention.

Arcanum Alumni Association update: correct phone number for Sally Sharrits is 937-692-5245. If you can help the association to continue their tradition by donating to the AHS Alumni Scholarships, your donation is tax deductible, and every dollar helps toward their scholarship goal. If you wish to donate, please make your check payable to Arcanum Alumni Association and remit by April 16, 2021, to Denise Swabb, 2139 Albright Road, Arcanum, OH 45304. Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Every year the alumni association also seeks to update their records of alumni addresses. If you have moved please send us your change of address via email to vrhodehamel6844@gmail.com

Support Arcanum Schools on Monday, March 29 at Greenville Buffalo Wild Wings! EAT WINGS, Buffalo Wild Wings strives to support our community and the organizations and sports teams within it. Together BW3 and Arcanum Schools can make a positive impact and help keep our community working and playing together. On March 29, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., present a ticket to your server and Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 15 percent of your total bill (not including tax, gratuity, alcohol, or promotional discounts) to Arcanum Schools dine-in or take-out at the Greenville BW3. The 15 percent donation is contingent on the organization raising at least $300 of pre-tax sales during the promotion (subject to change in our discretion). Other restrictions may apply. Here is the link to print out your ticket: https://bit.ly/2OBm5bB

Mark your calendars! The Arcanum High School Cheerleaders are going to be having their annual 5k race this year on Memorial Day (May 31) to help support the cheer program. All of these events that usually help raise money were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. They will be sending out letters to local businesses to sponsor the race. Please watch your mailbox for those letters.

March Madness is here! Are you excited? It seems impossible to believe that COVID-19 wiped out the tournament in 2020; are you watching? Basketball teaches you about being a team player and can be an amazing sport to watch or play no matter your age, experience, strength, or skill.

“Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence wins championships.” ~Michael Jordan

“One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.” ~Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-1-3.jpg

By Vickie Rhodehamel Arcanum News for the week of March 22, 2021

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by e-mail at krhodehamel@woh.rr.com. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.