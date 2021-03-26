Stronger than you think

Our lives often present us with situations that make us feel like it is more than we can handle. But we must not let our feelings win out, because each of us possess more inner strength than we know. In fact, the only way we know how strong we are is by the challenges we face or the hardships and obstacles that confront us.

The old saying “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” has a bit of truth within. At times difficulties make us stronger but often we always had the necessary strength within but never needed to rely upon it before. In truth most of us really do not know our own strength.

Strength is much more than what the physical muscle can tolerate. Strength also deals with our emotional capacity to withstand force or stressors such as criticism, adversarial personalities, chaotic situations, and conflict in general.

There is a certain amount of mind over matter, for instance, if we think we cannot handle a situation we more than likely will not be able to handle the situation. However, if we think we can, we can. God never gives us more than we can handle, that is if God brings you to it, He will bring you through it. But if we go into a battle of our own making…well than we just might be on our own. “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to His purpose.” (Roman 8:28). We should feel confident that we are never given more than we can handle. We are capable of amazing things, but if we are never challenged, we never grow.

Throughout history it seems the circumstances has always resulted in bringing forth a great leader. When a leader was needed, such a person stepped up. Of course, this person was only doing what was necessary. These heroes were saints of various walks of life, freedom fighters, military, teachers, doctors, etc., who had led by their values and belief system, with integrity, honesty, humility, conviction, empathy, resilience, courage, ethical behavior, confidence, and determination. Ironically, if the situation did not warrant it, we would never have seen these great men and women, become leaders and/or heroes.

Have you been stretched beyond your limits, that is the limits you once knew? We should be more aware that each of us are capable of so much more, even, and perhaps especially those rejected and avoided by us.

“Where there is no struggle there is no strength.” ~Oprah

“There are no extraordinary men…just extraordinary circumstances that ordinary men are forced to deal with.” ~William Halsey

“Circumstances do not make the man, they reveal him.” ~James Allen

“What lies before us and what lies behind us are small matters compared to what lies within us. And when you bring what is within out into the world, miracles happen.” ~Henry David Thoreau

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Friday, March 26, St. Remy, Russia, is holding its Annual Right to Life Garage Sale at the Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Friday, March 26, St. Denis Church, 14 E. Wood Street, Versailles will be holding a fish fry starting at 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dine in or carry out.

Sunday, March 28, the American Legion Auxiliary, 106 S. Center Street, Versailles will be holding a chicken fry starting at 4 p.m. until sold out. Curb service carry out available. Call 526-5959 as early as 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 1, Trinity Lutheran Church at 204 E. Wood Street, Versailles will be holding its annual Soup ‘N’ Sandwich Supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the basement.

Tuesday, April 1, deadline for Versailles FFA and FFA Alumni pork loin dinner tickets. If you are interested in purchasing tickets, please contact Curt Goubeaux at 937-417-5400 or Dena Wuebker at wuebker@vtigers.org. Dinners can be picked up on April 10 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the VHS.

Saturday, April 3, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May to special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Tickets to the high school musical “Tarzan” are on sale. To order go to Versailles.k12.oh.us, click on “District”, and scroll down to “High School Musical Tickets”. Performances are Thursday, April 8, Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. There is also a 3 p.m. performance on Saturday.

Happy birthday to Jonathan Kiehl, Missy Francis, Cory Mikesell, Shirley Simons, Kathy Voisard Marchal, Diane Magoto, Larry Monnin, Christine Glynn, Amy Elifritz, Renee Purpus, Richard Barton, Jeff Lyme, Ginger Magoto, Gina Foreman, Shirley Magoteaux, Nichole Baltes, Tony Bey, Myrna Gigandet, and Linda Brand.

Please extend your heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of Suzanne “Boots” Groff (90), Judith Ann Paulus (79), Lawrence Grisez (71), Timothy Richhart (54), and all those who are in our hearts but not mentioned by name as the anniversary of their passing nears.

Congratulations to the Versailles boys’ basketball team on a great tournament run. They are District Champions. Congratulations to the seven Tiger wrestlers that placed at District: Noah Gilmore, Taran Tyo, Noah Barga, Branden Kiehl, Carson Bey, Lane Bergman, and Kane Epperly.

Remember prayer. It is the world’s greatest wireless connection.

By Kathy Monnin Versailles News

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at magmon1@embarqmail.com or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

